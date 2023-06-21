Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. plans $232 million microreactor plant in Alabama





This unique facility will benefit the community of Gadsden through significant investment and the creation of good jobs while strengthening Alabama’s reputation for state-of-the-art manufacturing operations. SITE SEARCH “This is safe and amazing technology, and I’m thrilled it’s made in Alabama.” The USNC said the decision to settle in Gadsden was the result of a year-long search covering 16 states and hundreds of potential sites. Key factors assessed included site suitability and infrastructure, availability of skilled labor, and overall project economics. The USNC and the State of Alabama formalized the agreement through a project agreement signed by Governor Ivey and Director of Nuclear Dan Stout. News of the deal came during a speech today by USNC Director of Nuclear Dan Stout at the 10e Advanced Reactors Summit and Technology Trailblazers Showcase. We appreciate the interest and support for this effort from the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, the Alabama Department of Commerce, and so many others up to and including Governor Ivey and his talented team. , Stout said. We particularly appreciate the advice and efforts of April Gray of the Department of Commerce and David Hooks of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority to make this project a reality. USNC officials note significant potential for expansion and export as demand for the MMR high-temperature gas reactor gains interest and traction globally. There is also strong potential for USNC suppliers to establish a local presence, creating even more growth and opportunity in and around Gadsden. The USNC microreactors will be produced at the state-of-the-art facility in Gadsden and shipped in modules to sites around the world, enabling reliable power generation anywhere, said Greg Canfield, secretary of the USNC’s Department of Commerce. Alabama. It’s safe and amazing technology, and I’m glad it’s made in Alabama. GAME CHANGER The 578,000 square foot facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and equipment and will be capable of producing up to 10 complete MMR nuclear batteries per year. We are drawn to Gadsden for their skilled workforce and the exceptional training programs and support they bring to the table,” said Ted Coulter, MMR plant manager at USNC. At Gadsden, I have confidence that we can hire local talent and operate safely and efficiently. We look forward to becoming a member of the community. The MAP project is establishing an advanced nuclear manufacturing center in Gadsden and the surrounding area. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and the facility will be operational in 2027 “This is a game-changer for Gadsden,” Mayor Craig Ford said. “The selection of Gadsden by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. proves what I’ve always known about the unparalleled courage and ability of our workforce.

