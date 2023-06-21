City of Toronto to host Collision Conference again in 2024 – City of Toronto

Press release

June 20, 2023

Today, the City of Toronto announced that it will once again host the Collision Technology Conference in Toronto in 2024.

The city first partnered with Destination Toronto and Exhibition Place to host the fastest growing Collision North Americas technology conference in Toronto in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was canceled in 2020 and was held virtually in 2021 before returning in person in 2022. .

Starting Monday, June 26, the city will begin welcoming over 40,000 innovators, tech professionals and visitors from around the world for the 2023 edition of Collision. The conference will be the largest technology conference in Canada to date and will feature more than 700 speakers, 2,000 start-ups, 1,250 journalists, 950 investors and 100 unicorn companies from 140 countries. More than 120 business delegations will attend Collision to explore business opportunities with an international audience.

Hosting Collision boosts Toronto’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment, promotes international trade and partnerships, shines a spotlight on the Toronto region’s extraordinary technology talent and companies, and strengthens the innovation ecosystems of Toronto, the Ontario and Canada.

Collision brings together the people, start-ups, companies and ideas that power and transform the global tech industry. Collision is part of a series of technology conferences that include Web Summit in Europe and Rio de Janeiro.

Collision 2022 in Toronto attracted 35,000 attendees and generated $43 million in direct spending and $68 million in economic impact, including $1.7 million in municipal tax revenue, $5.7 million in tax revenue provincial and $4.3 million in federal tax revenue. With thousands more delegates expected in 2023 and 2024, the impact of hosting this event in Toronto is expected to be even greater.

The Toronto region is home to the largest technology sector in Canada and the third largest in North America. Its continued growth is supported by 300,000 skilled technology workers and more than 500,000 employees who occupy positions such as sales, administration, business operations, finance and marketing.

More information is available on the Collision website.

Estimate:

I am thrilled that the City of Toronto is once again hosting Collision, North America’s fastest growing technology conference, for a fourth year in 2024. Hosting Collision allows us to highlight the industry of Toronto’s growing technology and innovation hub and its vast pool of diverse technology professionals to thousands of companies, investors and innovators around the world. Thank you to our partners, including Destination Toronto and Exhibition Place, who worked with the City to bring this popular conference to Toronto for another year.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

“I am very excited that we are once again hosting the Collision Conference in Toronto in 2024. This event puts our city on the world stage, showcasing our thriving technology community to industry leaders and key investors. It also significantly boosts our local economy: the 2022 conference generated $43 million in direct spending and $68 million in economic benefits. I’m sure this year’s conference, taking place June 26-29, will have even greater impact for Toronto and the surrounding region.

Councilor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Chair of Economic and Community Development Committee

Collision shines the spotlight on Toronto as the fastest growing technology hub in North America. The city cultivates a distinctive blend of culture, education, diversity and talent for the technology and innovation sectors to thrive. Hosting major events and conferences in Toronto, such as Collision, has a significant economic impact on our local economy and contributes to its vibrancy and appeal to residents and visitors. We look forward to welcoming start-ups, investors, governments, organizations and visitors from around the world to Toronto.

Scott Beck, President and CEO, Destination Toronto

“Ontario continues to strengthen its position as a global powerhouse in technology and innovation. We are excited to bring Collision to Toronto in 2024, which gives us a key opportunity to promote our world-class tech sector and show global tech companies all that Ontario has to offer.

Hon. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Government of Ontario

“As Exhibition Place prepares to host Collision 2023 from June 26-29, we are excited to work with the Government of Ontario, the City of Toronto and Destination Toronto to bring this popular technology conference back to the city in 2024. Exhibition Place is often at the center of the city’s biggest events that impact the economy and showcase the best of our region. Hosting big conferences like Collision, which brings together 40,000 delegates, is what Exhibition Place does best. We look forward to hosting this event again on our site, as it infuses our local economy with a wave of activity benefiting a wide range of sectors, from hospitality and tourism to retail and transportation.

Don Boye, CEO, Exhibition Place

“We are excited to return to Toronto in 2024. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties in the tech industry, Collision has continued to thrive in this city. We are grateful for the support of Destination Toronto and the City of Toronto as we aim to make Collision even more impactful globally and shine a light on Canada’s and Toronto’s remarkable tech ecosystem on the world stage.

Paddy Cosgrave, Founder and CEO, Collision

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s main economic engine and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a world leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and ranks consistently at the top of international rankings thanks to investments supported by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City website or follow us on Twitter, instagram Or Facebook.