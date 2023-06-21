401(k) plans have never been hotter. It changes the stock market

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.



new York

CNN

—



More Americans than ever are saving for retirement and more than ever they do this by investing in 401(k) plans.

This helped usher in a fundamental shift in the investment landscape: Power on Wall Street cemented itself among the top four asset managers in these BlackRock plans.



(BLK)Vanguard Group, Fidelity Investments and State Street Global Advisors



(STT).

What is happening: Vanguards Annual Report of its five million 401(k) customers shows that participation in the plan has reached an all-time high.

This comes as more employers automatically enroll workers in these plans. Auto-enrollment adoption has more than tripled since the end of 2007, Vanguard said.

Participation is expected to continue to soar in 2023 as the SECURE Act 2.0 comes into effect. The bill, signed into law late last year, requires employers to automatically enroll all eligible workers in their pension plans at a savings rate of 3% of salary.

For many American workers, the funds they need to invest come largely from their retirement plans, said Dave Stinnett, head of strategic retirement consulting at Vanguard.

A quick history: Retirement savings in the United States has long been considered a three-legged stool. Americans had retirement plans, Social Security benefits, and their own savings through plans like the 401(k). No more.

Pension plans are almost extinct. In regards to half of private sector workers were covered by these so-called defined benefit plans in the mid-1980s, but only in 2021 15% of workers in the private sector had.

Social Security payments still provide about 90% of the income of a quarter of the elderly, according to Social Security Agency Investigations. But the Social Security Trust Fund is facing a 75-year deficit, and without intervention it will be sold out mid-2030s. Lawmakers faced a decades-long political stalemate over how to fix it.

What remains is the 401(k), which 68% of workers in the private sector have access to.

What is the size : The Vanguards report shows that increasing amounts of money are being invested in funds intended to grow retirement savings over a period of time. These funds tend to be controlled by large asset managers.

And for adults, read the massifs. Blackrock has about 9 trillion dollars under management. The vanguard has $7.2 trillion. Loyalty has $4.2 trillion and State Street has $3.5 trillion. Together, these four companies manage assets worth 65% of the combined value of S&P 500 stocks.

Vanguard is the largest owner of two-thirds of S&P 500 shares, according to a Investors Business Daily Analysis.

This is expected to grow as 401(k)s become the primary retirement savings tool. Search by the Boston University School of Law shows that these companies could control more than 40% of all S&P 500 shareholder votes within the next twenty years.

Why is this important: When you own shares in a company, you become a shareholder or co-owner of that company. As a shareholder, you have certain rights and privileges, and one of them is the right to vote on certain matters relating to the operations of the company. The shareholder vote gives investors a voice in important corporate matters and influences the actions and direction of the company.

But through a process called proxy voting, large asset managers can vote on shareholder resolutions on behalf of their clients. This means that as companies like BlackRock and Vanguard gain more customers, they also gain more control over their votes.

Some argue that concentrated ownership is bad for the economy as a whole. This property represents the greatest anti-competitive threat of our time, writing Einer Elhauge of Harvard Law School.

Asset managers have significant influence over corporate practices, shareholder advocacy group ShareAction wrote in a recent report. How asset managers vote on corporate resolutions each year therefore determines the future of our planet.

Last year, these four asset managers supported only 20% of environmental and social resolutions, compared to 32% in 2021, ShareAction found.

U.S. stocks fell for a second consecutive trading session on Tuesday as investors reflected on the health of the economy. But investors didn’t seem to care about Tesla



(TSLA). Shares of the electric vehicle company closed more than 5% higher and are up around 154% so far this year.

There is no doubt that the automaker defies gravity. But there is the question of why stocks are doing so well.

Analysts at Vanda Research, a market data firm, say investors don’t buy Tesla because they want to invest in electric vehicles, but see Tesla as a proxy for artificial intelligence.

Combined purchases by retail traders of electric vehicle stocks excluding Tesla are only the equivalent of about 6% of Tesla’s average daily flow, they found. It’s a stark contrast to late 2020 and early 2021, when investors were piling into the electric vehicle sector. Today’s average flow into EV inventory (excluding Tesla) is only 5-10% of what it was then.

US supply chains are recovering from their pandemic-induced problems just in time for a possible recession and lower demand for goods.

One of the main indicators of this demand is the flashing warning signs: sales of cardboard boxes are down.

Cardboard box sales have declined over the past year, reflecting continued weakness in the commodities side of the economy, wrote Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. His research shows box sales fell more than 10% in December 2022 compared to the same period the year before.

Almost all packages that Americans order at their doorstep come packaged in cardboard. If there’s less demand for these boxes, it could mean retailers are gearing up for fewer sales.