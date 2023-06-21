Why Morgan Stanley expects the stock market to plunge

Hello, team. I am Phil Rosen.

As is often the case, all eyes will be on Jerome Powell as he addresses the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill this afternoon. He will follow up Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Even after last week’s Fed meeting and Powell’s ensuing press briefing, it wouldn’t be surprising if he said something that will move the market again over the next two days.

For today, let’s check the stocks.

If this was forwarded to you, register here. Download the Insider app here.



An American flag hangs behind traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 11, 2019 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images





1. The S&P 500 is up more than 14% this year. But with new calls for recession emerging daily, the outlook for equities is increasingly divided.

Morgan Stanley, for example, has adopted a pessimistic view for the months to come.

The current rally is about to stumble thanks to a bearish cocktail sentiment, earnings and lower inflation.

“Investor sentiment and positioning,” the company’s strategists said Tuesday, “has turned 180 degrees at an inopportune time, in our view.”

With the latest consumer price index clocked at 4.0% pa and set to ease further, this could pose a potential headwind for business.

Lower prices, Morgan Stanley explained, can reduce revenue growth and weigh on earnings.

Another bad sign for stocks: $1.2 trillion in treasury bills will be issued over the next six months, which may put pressure on liquidity.

“This should start to affect asset prices by the end of this month and will continue through the fall,” Morgan Stanley strategists said. “In addition to this domestic momentum, we believe global M2 growth (in USD) should also stabilize and eventually fall back, adding an extra element. at the cocktail party that could surprise newly minted bulls.”

As the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist, Mike Wilson, said, investors could finally face a rude awakening as growth stalls.

Now, as convincing as it sounds, there is no consensus on Wall Street.

Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies predicts a risefor example, quoting a bullish signal that just flashed.

In a note on Tuesday, she pointed out that the S&P 500 closed higher for the fifth week in a row.

This was accompanied by a confirmed breakout of the NYSE Advance-decline cumulative linea technical indicator that measures the number of individual names participating in a given trend.

“It’s something we’ve been looking for to essentially affirm the strength of the breakout of the major indices, and now we have this as an indicator of expanding market breadth, something that can help trend sustainability. bullish,” Stockton said. This line of thought suggests good news for bullsand goes against Morgan Stanley’s downtrend.

For Stockton, the S&P 500 could soon be trading as high as 4,510, or around 3% higher than current levels.

Which view do you think is most likely? Tweet me (@philrosenn) or email me ([email protected]) to let me know.

In other news:



A used car lot is on display Friday, June 10, 2022 in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo





2. US stock futures fall early Wednesday, as investors prepare for Powell’s testimony. Meanwhile, in London, traders are expecting further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England after another shock inflation reading. Discover the latest market movements.

3. Earnings on deck: KB Home, Patterson Companies and Winnebago Industries, all reports.

4. Six market strategists explained how to invest in the current stock market rally. It is possible for stocks to hit all-time highs in the coming months and these are the 10 trades to make to capitalize on the rise.

5. China’s gold buying boom is slowing significantly. Chinese retail gold posted a 24% gain in May, down from a previous high of 44% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg data. The country’s economic difficulties are beginning to weigh on demand.

6. A crash in used car prices could help drive inflation below the Fed’s target rate. Manheim’s used-vehicle value index fell 3.2% in the first two weeks of June, and is down 9.4% annually. To Tom Lee of Fundstrat, this trend suggests the completely opposite trend of the CPI data.

7. More Russian oil than ever before is heading to China. Crude exports reached 2.29 million barrels per day last month, up 15.3% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, Europe almost completely stopped buying barrels from Moscow.

8. Evercore’s strategists just listed their favorite stocks that could continue their recent momentum. Investors can still reap profits if they play their cards right, according to the firm. Here are 16 names on their radar now and the five warning signs to watch out for.

9. Tighter supply drives up home values. Home affordability could be a big issue for the foreseeable future, especially for first-time buyers. Here’s each state’s price and inventory changes over the past year.

10. Lumber prices jumped on Tuesday after an unexpected surge in housing starts. The key statistic soared more than 20% in May and single-family housing starts hit an 11-month high. Key build product details here.

Organized by Phil Rosen in New York. Feedback or tips? Tweeter @philrosenn or email [email protected].

Edited by Jason Ma in Los Angeles and Hallam Bullock (@hallam_bullock) in London.