Business
Why Morgan Stanley expects the stock market to plunge
Hello, team. I am Phil Rosen.
As is often the case, all eyes will be on Jerome Powell as he addresses the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill this afternoon. He will follow up Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.
Even after last week’s Fed meeting and Powell’s ensuing press briefing, it wouldn’t be surprising if he said something that will move the market again over the next two days.
For today, let’s check the stocks.
If this was forwarded to you, register here. Download the Insider app here.
1. The S&P 500 is up more than 14% this year. But with new calls for recession emerging daily, the outlook for equities is increasingly divided.
Morgan Stanley, for example, has adopted a pessimistic view for the months to come.
The current rally is about to stumble thanks to a bearish cocktail sentiment, earnings and lower inflation.
“Investor sentiment and positioning,” the company’s strategists said Tuesday, “has turned 180 degrees at an inopportune time, in our view.”
With the latest consumer price index clocked at 4.0% pa and set to ease further, this could pose a potential headwind for business.
Lower prices, Morgan Stanley explained, can reduce revenue growth and weigh on earnings.
Another bad sign for stocks: $1.2 trillion in treasury bills will be issued over the next six months, which may put pressure on liquidity.
“This should start to affect asset prices by the end of this month and will continue through the fall,” Morgan Stanley strategists said. “In addition to this domestic momentum, we believe global M2 growth (in USD) should also stabilize and eventually fall back, adding an extra element. at the cocktail party that could surprise newly minted bulls.”
As the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist, Mike Wilson, said, investors could finally face a rude awakening as growth stalls.
Now, as convincing as it sounds, there is no consensus on Wall Street.
Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies predicts a risefor example, quoting a bullish signal that just flashed.
In a note on Tuesday, she pointed out that the S&P 500 closed higher for the fifth week in a row.
This was accompanied by a confirmed breakout of the NYSE Advance-decline cumulative linea technical indicator that measures the number of individual names participating in a given trend.
“It’s something we’ve been looking for to essentially affirm the strength of the breakout of the major indices, and now we have this as an indicator of expanding market breadth, something that can help trend sustainability. bullish,” Stockton said. This line of thought suggests good news for bullsand goes against Morgan Stanley’s downtrend.
For Stockton, the S&P 500 could soon be trading as high as 4,510, or around 3% higher than current levels.
Which view do you think is most likely? Tweet me (@philrosenn) or email me ([email protected]) to let me know.
In other news:
2. US stock futures fall early Wednesday, as investors prepare for Powell’s testimony. Meanwhile, in London, traders are expecting further interest rate hikes from the Bank of England after another shock inflation reading. Discover the latest market movements.
3. Earnings on deck: KB Home, Patterson Companies and Winnebago Industries, all reports.
4. Six market strategists explained how to invest in the current stock market rally. It is possible for stocks to hit all-time highs in the coming months and these are the 10 trades to make to capitalize on the rise.
5. China’s gold buying boom is slowing significantly. Chinese retail gold posted a 24% gain in May, down from a previous high of 44% year-over-year, according to Bloomberg data. The country’s economic difficulties are beginning to weigh on demand.
6. A crash in used car prices could help drive inflation below the Fed’s target rate. Manheim’s used-vehicle value index fell 3.2% in the first two weeks of June, and is down 9.4% annually. To Tom Lee of Fundstrat, this trend suggests the completely opposite trend of the CPI data.
7. More Russian oil than ever before is heading to China. Crude exports reached 2.29 million barrels per day last month, up 15.3% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, Europe almost completely stopped buying barrels from Moscow.
8. Evercore’s strategists just listed their favorite stocks that could continue their recent momentum. Investors can still reap profits if they play their cards right, according to the firm. Here are 16 names on their radar now and the five warning signs to watch out for.
9. Tighter supply drives up home values. Home affordability could be a big issue for the foreseeable future, especially for first-time buyers. Here’s each state’s price and inventory changes over the past year.
10. Lumber prices jumped on Tuesday after an unexpected surge in housing starts. The key statistic soared more than 20% in May and single-family housing starts hit an 11-month high. Key build product details here.
Organized by Phil Rosen in New York. Feedback or tips? Tweeter @philrosenn or email [email protected].
Edited by Jason Ma in Los Angeles and Hallam Bullock (@hallam_bullock) in London.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/stock-market-outlook-morgan-stanley-wall-street-finance-assets-investing-2023-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK net debt is above 100% of GDP, at its highest level in 60 years.
- Does AI in Hollywood inspire the imagination or threaten writers? | FordHarrison
- Why Morgan Stanley expects the stock market to plunge
- Google critic crashes car into building near New York headquarters, injures three, police announced
- Injury prevents Ras mutant cell expansion in mosaic skin
- Tesla will be in India soon, says Elon Musk after meeting Prime Minister Modi
- 10 Great Next James Bond Actors Who Haven’t Been Mentioned Yet
- Henrik Lundqvist is expected to lead the Class of 2023 in the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut
- Extent of disease determined by PSMA-PET emerges as a potential prognostic marker in high-risk nmCRPC
- Thrombotic risk more common among survivors of severe COVID-19 than influenza
- May 9 crackdown: why the Pakistani army is targeting the Imran Khans party PTI