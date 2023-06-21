Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch for Wednesday, June 21 1. Classic: President Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinpinga a dictator. Could have said dictator for life and didn’t. Still, angers Xi. A diversion for spies in Cuba? Biden is making “extremely absurd and irresponsible” remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Huawei and ZTE could be listening. 2. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before the House Financial Services Committee. In prepared remarks, Powell sees more interest rate hikes and says inflation has “a long way to go.” Powell will present the second part of his semiannual economic update to Congress on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee. 3. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower on Wednesday after back-to-back losing sessions. Bond yields are up Wednesday morning after Powell’s prepared comments echoed last week’s hawkish pause, which signaled two more rises this year. 4. Bitcoin makes a remarkable move higher on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission reviews BlackRock’s (BLK) application for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Coinbase (COIN), which has an existing partnership with BlackRock, is listed as the bitcoin custodian for the proposed ETF that was filed last week. 5. FedEx (FDX) lays an egg, or did it? Quarterly earnings are beating but revenue is lacking. Margins have improved even when volumes have fallen, which means it could be a coil spring if things go well and volumes pick up. FDX shares fall about 3%. Nothing yet from the United Parcel Service (UPS) strike but it could be significant. 6. Strike coming in the name of the Ford club (F)? Watch union negotiations begin in July because new United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain is not like previous union leaders. Fain says billion dollar corporations are the real enemy. Ford CEO Jim Farly denounces this position. 7. Tesla (TSLA) moves into India, offering very positive incentives for electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, Barclays says enough is enough: Tesla shares have run too far too fast. Although analysts say there is still significant long-term opportunity in the stock. 8. Citi analysts raise Club holding Constellation (STZ) price target to $280 per share from $265. Maintains Buy rating on Mexican beer powerhouse behind Corona, Modelo and Pacifico. Citi is expecting a “strong quarter” when STZ reports weekly results starting Friday. Cites accelerating beer scanner recent issues. 9 . Brent Thill of Jefferies, a good analyst, raises the price target on Club holding Amazon (AMZN) to $150 per share from $135. Based on sum of parts evaluation (SOTP). Maintains the buy rating. Lots of momentum. Thill sees better days for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s massive cloud unit. 10. Barclays is playing catch-up, reducing the price target on the Disney Club Name (DIS) to $88 per share from $107, essentially matching the stock’s recent decline. Maintains an equal weight rating (maintenance). Needham says Wall Street is “distinctly negative.” (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

