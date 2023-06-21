Business
Jim Cramer’s top 10 things to watch in the stock market on Wednesday
My top 10 things to watch for Wednesday, June 21
1. Classic: President Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinpinga a dictator. Could have said dictator for life and didn’t. Still, angers Xi. A diversion for spies in Cuba? Biden is making “extremely absurd and irresponsible” remarks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Huawei and ZTE could be listening.
2. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before the House Financial Services Committee. In prepared remarks, Powell sees more interest rate hikes and says inflation has “a long way to go.” Powell will present the second part of his semiannual economic update to Congress on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.
3. THE DowTHE S&P500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after consecutive losing sessions. Bond yields are up Wednesday morning after Powell’s prepared comments echoed last week’s hawkish pause, which signaled two more rises this year.
4. Bitcoin makes a remarkable move higher on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission considers black rock(BLK) for a cash bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Coinbase (COIN), which has an existing partnership with BlackRock, is listed as the bitcoin custodian for the proposed ETF that was filed last week.
5. fedex (FDX) lays an egg, or has it? Quarterly earnings are beating but revenue is lacking. Margins have improved even when volumes have fallen, which means it could be a coil spring if things go well and volumes pick up. FDX shares fall about 3%. Still nothing United Parcel Service (UPS) strike but might make sense.
6. Imminent strike in the name of the club Ford (M)? Watch union negotiations begin in July because new United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain is not like previous union leaders. Fain says billion dollar corporations are the real enemy. Ford CEO Jim Farly denounces this position.
7. You’re here (TSLA) moving into India, providing very positive incentives for electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, Barclays says enough is enough: Tesla shares have run too far too fast. Although analysts say there is still significant long-term opportunity in the stock.
8. Citi analysts boost Club participation Constellation (STZ) price target at $280 per share from $265. Maintains Buy rating on Mexican beer powerhouse behind Corona, Modelo and Pacifico. Citi is expecting a “strong quarter” when STZ reports weekly results starting Friday. Cites accelerating beer scanner recent issues.
9. Brent Thill of Jefferies, a good analyst, raises the price target on the holding of Club Amazon (AMZN) at $150 per share instead of $135. Based on sum of parts evaluation (SOTP). Maintains the buy rating. Lots of momentum. Thill sees better days for Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s massive cloud unit.
ten. Barclays plays catch-up, reducing price target on club name disneyy (DIS) at $88 per share versus $107, essentially matching the stock’s recent decline. Maintains an equal weight rating (maintenance). Needham says Wall Street is “distinctly negative.”
