Qatar Stock Exchange Deploys Trading Platform Powered by LSEG





“The Qatar Stock Exchange is working to improve its liquidity by enhancing the maturity and development of our financial markets, thereby supporting Qatar’s strategy to diversify the national economy.” The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has launched a new high performance trading platform developed and by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). The electronic trading platform is called Millennium Exchange and is used by more than 25 exchanges and financial markets around the world, including Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Argentine BYMA, Borsa Italiana, the Oslo Stock Exchange, Peru’s BVL, and even the Hong Kong-based digital asset market, AAX. A unified framework for trading, data, analytics and monitoring LSEG’s technology spans trading services, market data, data analytics and market surveillance solutions that operate on a unified framework, sharing the same technology infrastructure, data architecture and methodology. software engineering. John Walker-Robertson, Global Head of Cross-Asset & Market Infrastructure, London Stock Exchange Group, said: “We are proud to partner with the Qatar Stock Exchange to successfully implement our state-of-the-art trading infrastructure. and innovative. The new infrastructure leverages industry standard FIX messaging and offers a wide range of features aligned with global best practices and standards. LSEG acquired MilleniumIT, a Sri Lanka-based company, for 18 million in September 2009. The Linux-based system completely replaced LSEG’s legacy platform, TradElect, in 2012. After more than 10 years, LSEG not only continues to use the system but he has also built a business providing solutions for other exchanges around the world. QSE wants to occupy a leading position among the world’s advanced exchanges The Qatar Stock Exchange has joined the list of clients at a time of ambition in the State of Qatar, which aims to develop the Qatari financial market and diversify investments. Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Emadi, acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange, described the move as a cornerstone of QSE’s development strategy to occupy a leading position among the world’s advanced stock exchanges, in line with the ambitious economic plans of the Qatar Stock Exchange. Qatar. “The Qatar Stock Exchange is working to improve its liquidity by enhancing the maturity and development of our financial markets, thereby supporting Qatar’s strategy to diversify the national economy. This includes providing market participants and investors with a wide range of investment opportunities, enabling them to access new and diversified financial instruments to manage risk and capitalize on market movements, said Al- Emadi from QSE. Aisha Al-Mahmoud, project manager of the new trading system and QSE IT director, said that this step will allow the introduction of new products and services to a new segment of investors and potential participants in the derivatives and equity markets. . QSE’s New Multi-Asset, Multi-Market Trading Platform Supports HFT The newly launched trading platform offers a range of capabilities, including providing services to the derivatives market and facilitating initial public offerings (IPOs). With these added features, QSE is now able to offer a wider range of investment opportunities to its stakeholders. The new trading platform is a multi-asset, multi-market trading platform designed for resilience, high performance and ultra-low latency. The new trading solutions offer out-of-the-box trading solutions for equities, fixed income and derivatives on a single robust platform that meets standard out-of-the-box trading requirements, which reduces time to market and reduces implementation risk. It also supports market maker protection and monitoring combined with a highly deterministic latency profile to support high frequency quotes. The new platform uses industry-standard FIX messaging and provides features such as real-time checking of portfolio balances, new order types, multiple indices, watch alerts and maker monitoring. market, as well as integration with the Edaa and capital market trading participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financefeeds.com/qatar-stock-exchange-deploys-trading-platform-powered-by-lseg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos