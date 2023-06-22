How the best brand-influencer partnerships reach Gen Z

Authenticity is among Gen Z’s most important values. They feel empowered to ask and answer their own questions in a variety of social forums on any topic – from beauty to health to home improvement, technology and science. And their view of authority has extended from traditional sources, like academic institutions or reputable editorial voices, to perceived influence. The author offers five lessons for brands looking to tap into this era of influencers and make authentic connections with Gen Z.

If you haven’t heard of Alix Earle, it might just be a matter of time. This young influencer who just graduated from the University of Miami has more than 5 million followers on TikTok and was recently signed by United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the three main companies that represent talent in globally in the media and entertainment ecosystem. She’s leveraged her personal brand to partner with beauty companies like Tarte and Rare Beauty.

Watching Alix Earle’s myriad videos online makes her formula pretty clear. She has a model beauty, ticking the box for pure aesthetics. She has perfected the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) format (amongst others), a short video in which she goes from natural beauty to flawless perfection, showing professional yet repeatable makeup techniques and product usage. As she applies her look during selfie videos, she delivers a blend of storytelling, humor, vulnerability, aspiration, relatability, and product mentions in a quick and effortless monologue. She feels just approachable enough to be just another student.

This accessibility is why Earle resonates so much with Gen Z. Authenticity is one of this generation’s most important values. As recent highlights from EY research: After an era of fake news and filtered photos projecting the perfect life, Gen Z is overwhelmed. They feel empowered to ask and answer their own questions in a variety of social forums on anything from beauty and health to home improvement, technology and science. And their view of authority extended from traditional sources, like academic institutions or reputable editorial voices, to perceived influence as evidenced by Earles’ meteoric rise.

Studying the success of Alix Earles offers brand marketers five powerful lessons on how to tap into this era of influencers and make authentic connections with Gen Z.

1. Find the right influencers for your brand

Simply forced ranking of influencer lists is not the solution. Brands want to find the person or people who reach their target audience.

Once brands have defined the category they are competing in, marketers can look for influencers that have the most engagement and have a voice and style that resonates with the brand. AI and other data analysis tools can help you understand this, for example, data analysis can reveal followers, creative approaches and communities in common between influencers and brands. There are also companies, from Gallery Media, for example, to major talent agencies, that organize influencers and manage more complex relationships and execution for brands.

2. Create brand stories for mobile consumption

Gen Z fills their free time by scrolling through their algorithmic feeds, personalized for you on their phones, filled with photos, videos and memes. Ideally, brands should allow the influencers they work with to create content that is short, compelling, and designed for mobile.

Embracing vulnerability and openness, as Earle does in short one- to three-minute stories, allows brands to connect with younger generations in a personally relevant and authentic way. However, brands need to understand that this is not a scripted 30-second TV spot, and influencers will take the story in any direction they choose. This is a supplement to the narration of other brands and not a replacement.

3. Motivate consumers to take ownership of brand content

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z does not broadcast their social media messages in bulk. They share more often with far fewer people via private stories. Engagement is much higher due to the frequency and intimacy of these messages, and with this shift we are also seeing Gen Z move away from earlier generational behaviors of broadcasting their happy moments widely on their social media accounts. social media to share more raw moments like personal crisis. and tears in more private circles.

A young person who sees a beauty product in Earle’s GRWM video on TikTok who then endorses that product with his group of friends in his private Snap Story is an example of how the brand’s journey goes from a high-profile influence on social media to deeply personal influence. influence. A brand must earn the right to access this sacred space and it must understand the opacity and new risks of these more personally intimate places.

4. Crossing borders to stand out

It will take new sources of inspiration and creativity to stand out as generative and conversational AI are applied in large-scale creative contexts. As all influencers now have access to the same technology to drive research, enhance ideas, and accelerate production, forward-thinking brands will seek to differentiate themselves through human originality or true stardom. The bar for real creativity will only rise, requiring unorthodox juxtapositions of brands or new invitations for consumers to co-create. Our current definition of influence may change rapidly as AI manipulates both targeting and the creativity that drives algorithms.

5. Avoid growing clones

As marketers, we can take advantage of the opportunity to drive consumption at all costs by designing trends to have speed through influencers. But if we get too successful on the science of it all, are we creating echo chambers of trends that contradict our commitments to diversity and inclusion, or are we cloning repeated behaviors within certain social archetypes? And if influence relies on at least the veneer of originality, will it be more difficult because everyone is using similar AI-powered information? Brands drive their business ambition with precision using a combination of creativity and data (or art and science), but increasingly they may seek to expand their strategies to find new audiences, voices and inspirations to to diversify their base of consumers and ideas.

The creator economy is thriving, creative and valuable, especially as technology-driven business models motivate strong talent to make it a true professional enterprise. Brands that leverage its new dynamic to create value will differentiate and drive exponential growth. The key to success is to look at new sources of influence as well as all the latest risk and reward dynamics.

The views expressed in this article are the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or other members of the global EY organization.