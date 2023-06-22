Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally lower, following the pullback on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly down on Wednesday in Asia after Wall Street’s benchmarks pulled back following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year.
US futures were little changed and oil prices rose.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to 33,427.14, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5% to 19,607.08. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 3,240.36 and Seoul’s Kospi slipped 0.4% to 2,594.19.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,345.30.
This week has few events likely to move the market.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Last week the Fed held its key rate steady, the first time in more than a year that it did not announce an increase. But he also warned he could hike rates twice more this year.
The Bank of England will meet on interest rate policy on Thursday. Central banks around the world are heading in divergent directions as they battle inflation amid concerns over a strained global economy.
Investors are getting cautious ahead of another heavy dose of Fedspeak amid a relatively light data record, SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in a commentary.
He added that with central banks in the mood to ease the pain of inflation these days, investors may need to see some positive convergence in inflation data to reduce the large disparity between the Reserve Fed and markets ahead of inflation expectations before breaking new higher ground on US equities. .
On Tuesday, as US markets reopened after being closed for the June 16 holiday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,388.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 34,053.87, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2% to 13,667.29.
The U.S. stock market took a step back after many steps forward in hopes that the economy could avoid a recession and inflation would come down enough that the Fed would soon stop raising interest rates. A frenzy around artificial intelligence also propelled a select group of tech stocks to huge gains.
These hopefuls are battling fears that the Fed will keep interest rates high for longer, which could crush the economy. Some of the easier year-over-year inflation improvements will soon be overtaken, bringing tougher times for the economy and financial markets.
During the 1970s, inflation remained high for much longer than expected, forcing the Fed to eventually plunge the economy into a painful recession.
In China, meanwhile, the world’s second-largest economy stumbles in its recovery following the easing of anti-COVID restrictions.
Most of Wall Street fell, with four out of five S&P 500 stocks down.
Concerns about the global economy have driven down crude oil prices and the stocks of companies that pull it from the ground. Energy stocks fell 2.3% for the biggest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Exxon Mobil fell 2.3% and Chevron lost 2.3%.
Ball Corp., which makes aluminum cans and other products, fell 4.2%. He said on Tuesday he was considering options for his aerospace business, but there was no certainty a formal decision would be made. Its stock jumped 7.2% on Friday following a report that it was looking to sell the unit.
On the winning side was Dice Therapeutics, which climbed 37.2% after Eli Lilly announced it would buy the biopharmaceutical company for $2.4 billion in cash. Lilly added 0.9%.
Homebuilders rose after a report showed US homebuilders innovated at far more sites last month than economists expected. The number of building permits, an indicator of future activity, also accelerated faster than expected.
PulteGroup rose 1.9% and DR Horton gained 1.6%.
In other trading on Wednesday, the benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $71.48 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, added 18 cents to $75.17 a barrel.
The dollar fell from 141.34 yen to 141.70 Japanese yen. The euro slipped to $1.0916 from $1.0922.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.
