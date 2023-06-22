Connect with us

Bitcoin Stock ETF Comes to Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

The Netherlands has welcomed a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will offer investors exposure to a basket of shares of Bitcoin (BTC)-related companies.

French investment firm Melanion Capitals Bitcoin Equities ETF began trading on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange on June 22, introducing an equity-based approach to investing in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The ETF is designed to track the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index, which is a custom basket of European and US stocks closely tied to the BTC market price.

The ETF complies with European Commission undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) regulatory framework for the management and trading of mutual funds.

UCITS funds enable investment firms to register and sell trading products throughout the European Union by providing regulatory and investor protection requirements.

Melanion Capital CEO Jad Comair said the company’s expansion to the Euronext Amsterdam exchange offers Dutch investors a regulated and transparent way to gain exposure to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The Dutch market has shown enormous interest in digital assets, and we are delighted to offer them a way to access this exciting investment opportunity within a regulated framework.

The Melanions Bitcoin Exposure Index includes stocks of companies with significant investments in Bitcoin holdings, cryptocurrency exchanges, and mining operations.

The index includes companies like MicroStrategy, which under the leadership of Michael Saylors acquired over 140,000 BTC valued at over $12.6 billion in April 2023. Coinbase and Robinhood are two notable exchanges, while mining companies like Riot, Marathon Digital and Hut8 also form part of the Melanions stock index.

The firm notes that the ETF aims to remain correlated to the market performance of Bitcoin, although a minimum correlation threshold has not been established. Melanions Bitcoin Equities ETF is also listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Milan exchanges.

Bitcoin ETFs hit the headlines in June 2023, with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, filing an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

