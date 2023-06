TradingView integrates market data from Dhaka Stock Exchange

TradingView has announced that it has increased data coverage to enable its users to receive information and access intra-day data and ticks from the Dhaka Stock Exchange for free. According to the company’s statement, the latest batch of changes allow market participants to gather insights and screen stocks for the exchange which provides access to some of the biggest brands in the region. The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is one of the two major stock exchanges in Bangladesh. Created in 1954 and launched in 1956, the DSE has been an important player in the financial landscape of the country. Currently, the DSE has a list of over 600 companies, a number that continues to grow steadily each year. According to the web-based mapping provider, registered users will have access to data from the newly added exchanges delayed by 15 minutes but with an option to upgrade their subscription to include real-time data. Additionally, users will be able to analyze new markets with its Stock Screener product and will also have access to select lists such as top gainers, losers, most active and more. The practice of paid real-time access is common because you typically have to pay for a market data feed, which includes the consolidated market data provider’s fees and certain exchange fees. No wonder DSE data has been a valuable addition to TradingView data feeds. You can find the full list of available DSE stocks, indices and bonds by typing DSEBD: in the symbol search field. We believe that new data will bring new insights and opportunities to your market research. Let us know what you think of this addition or if you need more data for a full analysis, we are doing TradingView for you and want to make sure you have everything you need for your strategies, said TradingView in a statement. TradingView is a data-driven community of investors ranked among the top 300 websites in the world, powering over 40,000 other websites and providing social media. The company’s approach differs from other social trading networks as it is chart-based with an emphasis on visuals to support investing and provide a common space to view and share trading ideas. The data-driven investor community has grown to over 50 million active users and is growing globally with paying clients in over 200 countries around the world. This compares to 2,000 visitors per day when TradingView launched in 2011. The company’s solution had already grown in popularity in recent years, as it successfully marketed itself as a provider of smooth HTML5 charts that encompass a diverse set of asset classes.

