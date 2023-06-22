Stock market today: live updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2022.

Stock futures were lower on Thursday after the market suffered three straight days of declines as the tech-fueled rally faded.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts decreased by 0.3%, and Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts were 0.4% lower.

This week, investors are taking profits on some of the winners that led the stock market breakout. You’re here shares were down 3% in premarket trading after Wall Street’s second-largest bank in as many days downgraded the darling of high-flying retail traders that has doubled this year. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, a longtime Tesla bull, revised his rating on Thursday to match the overweight weight. He said the stock presented “a more balanced risk reward” after its rally.

THE S&P500 slipped 0.5% on Wednesday, marking its worst daily performance in June. The stock benchmark is now down 1% since the start of the week, on track to snap a five-week winning streak. It comes after the broader market index hit its highest level in more than a year last week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound fell 1.2%, suffering its worst daily performance since June 7. Big winner in artificial intelligence AMD fell 5.7% on Wednesday, while Intel down 6%. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average e slipped 0.3%.

Wednesday’s drop came as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, after further rate hikes were likely to come to fight inflation, threw cold water on investors who hoped the central bank was close to the end of its tightening cycle.

“Powell said the decline in inflation still has a long way to go and that could very well mean it won’t stop until the fall,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “If other central banks look set to make more than a few rate hikes, that could allow the Fed to stay more aggressive in tightening.”

The Fed held rates steady at last week’s policy meeting after 10 straight hikes. However, officials said there could be two more quarter-point increases this year.

Powell will deliver its semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee Thursday morning. Investors will await further comments on inflation and interest rates.

Investors will also watch weekly jobless claims data on Thursday morning, which is expected to show a total of 256,000, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.