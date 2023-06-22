Stocks fall as Powell says fight against inflation is not over





[1/3]Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stocks end lower

Oil prices rise with cereals

Investors digest Powell’s testimony NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) – Global stock indices fell on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the fight against inflation still had “a long way” to go, while Grain prices jumped on worries about crop shortages around the world. The US dollar was lower and Treasury yields were little changed. After raising interest rates by 5 percentage points since March 2022, the Fed took a break this month to assess the effects of its actions. Investors generally expect the bulls to resume at the Fed’s July meeting. While Powell’s congressional testimony before lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday underscored the view that the U.S. central bank will raise rates further, some investors saw the comments as less hawkish than they had expected. While noting that inflation remains very far from the Fed’s target, Powell said it might be wise to raise rates, at a more moderate pace. In addition, at the end of the session, Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic said in written remarks and an interview on Yahoo Finance that the Fed should not raise rates further or it could risk “unnecessarily” undermining the strength of the American economy. The Nasdaq (.IXIC) led the declines on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 Technology (.SPLRCT) was among the worst performing sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 23.02 points, or 0.52%, to 4,365.69 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 165.10 points, or 1.21%, to 13,502.20. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.50% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.37%. The Fed is “walking a tightrope between trying to tell people they’re going to fight inflation as their #1 priority and yet not pushing the market so far as to create problems in the banking system and just general sentiment that things are in pretty bad shape,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. Treasury yields initially rose on Powell’s hawkish tone, but last saw little change. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell 0.2 basis points to 3.725%, from 3.727% on Tuesday evening. The U.S. dollar index rose briefly after Powell’s testimony was released, but fell slightly for the last time. The dollar index fell 0.458%, with the euro up 0.67% at $1.0989. In commodities, U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures hit multi-month highs amid concerns about crop shortages around the world. Oil prices rose as corn and soybean prices rebounded and the dollar fell. Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.6%, to settle at $77.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose. rose $1.34, or 1.9%, to $72.53 a barrel. Both contracts hit two-week highs earlier in the session. Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Medha Singh, Lawrence White and Wayne Cole Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast, Alex Richardson, David Goodman, Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

