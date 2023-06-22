Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were trading mixed on Thursday following a retreat on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve Chairman made comments that inflation was still not under control.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was flat at 33,575.63. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% to 7,196.10. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,593.20. Trade was closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday.

Stocks rose in India.

The shutdown of Chinese markets has ended nervousness over possible renewed tensions in US-China relations after President Joe Biden branded Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

That pushed back the idea that US-China relations could heat up with the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Blinken was recently in Beijing where the two sides agreed to stabilize badly deteriorated relations. But Blinken said China was not ready to resume military-to-military contact.

Fitch Ratings said in its June Global Economic Outlook that the outlook for global growth next year has deteriorated, given the outlook for higher interest rates around the world.

Global growth is showing resilience in the near term, but with core inflation remaining stubbornly high, central banks will need to continue to tighten policy in the months ahead,” he said.

On Wall Street, declines in tech stocks left benchmarks mixed and further undermined the momentum of a five-week rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,365.69. It was a third straight decline for the index after hitting its highest level in more than a year last week.

Weakness in high-growth stocks hit the Nasdaq composite particularly hard, which fell 1.2% to 13,502.20. Still, roughly as many stocks rose as fell on Wall Street, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 33,951.52.

Wall Street had seen a tear this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 14% on hopes that inflation would come down fast enough that the Federal Reserve would soon stop raising interest rates. This would relieve the economy and could allow it to avoid a recession. Some analysts believe the recovery has gone too far, too fast as inflation has remained stubbornly high, which could force the Fed to hold higher rates for longer.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that “the process of getting inflation back to 2% still has a long way to go. He again said that a few more rate hikes may be on the way, although that the speed of the increases is likely to slow down after moving at breakneck speed since the start of last year.

Given how far we’ve come, it may make sense to raise rates, but do so at a more moderate pace, he said in testimony before a House of Representatives committee. He compared that to slowing down from 75 miles per hour on a 50 freeway, then even slower as you approach the destination.

High rates have already helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

Smaller and regional banks account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equities at Allspring Global Investments. And the pressure on these banks would make it harder for small and medium-sized businesses to get loans, which would hurt the economy.

Miletti said she was leaning toward the likelihood of a coming U.S. recession due to the fact that the Fed had already raised rates in such a short time. She said the recession may not be very deep, but it could still last longer than many expected.

Inflation is receding, she said, but it won’t be a smooth decline.

In energy trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude fell 20 cents to $72.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $76.91 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 141.71 Japanese yen from 141.81 yen. The euro traded at $1.0992, little changed from $1.0990.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama