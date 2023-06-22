Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange talks about the IPO pipeline, a crucial role in the development of the economy

With 50 listed companies and a market capitalization expressed as a share of GDP at 65%, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has experienced significant growth over the past three years in terms of IPOs, reflecting the growing attractiveness of the markets for issuers and investors.

On Tuesday, the QSE launched a high-performance trading platform that aligns with the advanced financial market technologies used by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). In an exclusive interview with Zawya, Acting CEO Abdulaziz Nasser al-Emadi talks about QSE’s path forward, its IPO pipeline and the crucial role the stock exchange plays in the development of Qatar’s economy .

How does the current growth of the QSE compare to that recorded over the past three years?

In total, the QSE has seen five new listings in the past three years, showing a positive trend in its expansion.

Between 2021 and 2023, the QSE hosted new listings with a total market capitalization of around QAR21 billion ($5.75 billion), including QLM Life & Medical Insurance, Beema, Dukhan Bank, Mekdam and Al Faleh Group. These additions widened the range of sectors represented on the exchange and contributed to its diversification.

What is QSE’s growth objective for the coming years?

The main objective of the QSE is to provide a platform for companies to raise capital and allow investors to trade securities. However, it is also essential to recognize that the turnaround time for bids often spans years and involves a variety of factors, including strategic and regulatory considerations. Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that the QSE will continue to increase enrollment more significantly than we have seen in the past decade.

It is important to note that Qatar is actively implementing measures to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil and gas exports. The QSE will play a key role in this diversification by serving as a platform for privatization initiatives and encouraging the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and family businesses.

To support this growth and meet the evolving needs of investors and businesses, the QSE is continually improving its infrastructure and introducing innovative products and services.

How many IPOs and IPOs can we expect this year besides Beema, Dukhan Bank and Meeza?

The outlook for the IPO/QSE listing pipeline looks positive.

We’re currently looking at five potential deals, but that doesn’t necessarily mean all five will materialize this year. The IPO market inherently involves long lead times and many dependencies. Therefore, while it may be tempting to predict outcomes in a simple way, it does not necessarily accurately reflect how the process will unfold. We are also considering the listing of two ETFs, one on gold and the other on ESG.

In addition, several potential issuers and products in various industries have expressed interest in listing over the next two years.

The QSE has also taken significant steps to attract more listings in the SME-focused venture capital market (QEVM). We are currently working in partnership with the Qatar Development Bank to provide financing programs for SMEs wishing to enroll in the QSE.

Overall, although the number of listings may vary from year to year, the outlook for QSE’s IPO/listing pipeline remains optimistic as corporate and investor interest continues to grow.

What is the role of QSE in Qatar’s economic growth?

The QSE continues to play a vital role in promoting Qatar’s economic growth, as it supports the country’s diversification efforts and promotes investment.

The QSE is pushing for more transparency and disclosure from its listed companies through quarterly investor calls as well as roadshows in major financial centers around the world.

In addition, the QSE has an outreach program with international intermediaries and fund managers through which it directly engages with international clients and takes their feedback to shape the market development program at home.

The QSE attracted more foreign admissions in 2022 than the previous three years combined.

Although current global geopolitical circumstances are keeping global indices volatile, Qatar’s strong economic fundamentals and economic growth are working in its favour.

How are global QSE partnerships shaping its growth?

QSE’s global partnerships have significantly influenced its growth by increasing market visibility, improving market infrastructure, and sharing knowledge and expertise.

These partnerships have provided QSE with access to new technologies and best practices that can be applied to improve its market infrastructure.

For example, the QSE worked with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) to set up a new platform which plays a vital role in building market confidence and improving the performance of services and products. investment available.

The new platform includes the deployment of a solution including Millennium Exchange and Millennium Surveillance aimed at improving the overall capabilities of the QSE’s stock market infrastructure.

QSE partnerships with other exchanges have enabled it to share its knowledge and expertise with other markets. This exchange of ideas and good practices has enabled the QSE to identify new opportunities for growth and development.

What are the various government and QSE initiatives that can significantly increase market liquidity and depth?

There are several: Some of these initiatives include reducing regulatory barriers to entry for new market participants and streamlining regulatory processes as well as the market making system.

Recently, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the regulatory body, approved the acceptance of global IBAN accounts to improve international accessibility.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has committed QAR 1 billion ($275 million) to the ongoing market making program. Market makers, through their presence and active participation, help to improve liquidity by constantly providing quotes, reducing spreads, absorbing imbalances and facilitating trading, thereby increasing the attractiveness of the market for other participants .

In addition, the QSE has made efforts to introduce new products, such as REITs, and to launch a derivatives market to diversify its product offering and attract new investors. The launch of the derivatives market is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

The exchange works closely with regulators and listed companies to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in line with international best practices.

One of the easiest ways to increase market liquidity is to increase the number of companies listed on the main market and the venture capital market of QSEs. The QSE has worked to encourage more companies to register, including SMEs.

Overall, these initiatives will help increase the liquidity and depth of the QSE.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

([email protected])