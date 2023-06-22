Business
Indian stock market soars as foreign funds invest in domestic growth story
The overall value of India’s stock market has jumped more than 14% in the past three months as foreign investors bought in to the robust economic growth of the world’s most populous country.
The $440 billion rise in the value of Indian stocks to over $3.5 billion means India has climbed well above France and the UK to regain fifth-largest stock market status worldwide after the United States, China, Japan and Hong Kong.
The Sensex index, which tracks the 30 largest Indian companies by market capitalization and is weighted towards financial stocks, has risen steadily over the past three months and hit a record high. 63,588 points on Wednesday, boosted by purchases from foreign pension and insurance funds.
Foreign institutional investors are playing the role of catalyst in the current recovery, said Vijay Chandok, managing director of Mumbai-based ICICI Securities.
India’s stock market value surpassed that of France at the start of 2022, but suffered a strong sell-off earlier this year that briefly left it behind the French and UK markets.
Indian stocks now represent about 3.3% of global market capitalization, according to data from Bloomberg.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the United States on a state visit this week, has promoted India as an alternative investment destination and manufacturing base to China.
The gains for Indian stocks follow a short-selling attack on electricity ports Adani Group in January that wiped out about $145 billion from the market capitalization of its seven listed companies. Shares of the Adani company, which is not included in the Sensex index, have since rebounded but are still generally below their pre-January levels.
India’s strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic contrasts with the performance of many Asian peers and growing investor concern over the economic health of China, which India has overtaken as the world’s most populous country. This year.
The IMF estimates that India’s economic growth for 2023 will be 5.9%t, compared to 5.2% in China and 1.6% in the United States.
Some analysts warn that companies risk becoming overvalued as their stock prices climb faster than their earnings, sending price-earnings ratios skyrocketing. The Indian-listed subsidiary of consumer goods group Nestl, for example, trades at a 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 68, down from 51 in 2019 and more than triple the ratio of its parent company.
Analysts at Mumbai-based brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities warned investors this week that the lush valuations of most consumer and investment stocks would logically suggest an unfavorable reward-risk balance.
But some investors say these lofty valuations are a price to pay for taking advantage of the growth that is lacking in other markets.
Valuations could be stretched, but they could stay stretched for a long time if India is the only economy to be so clearly expansionary, said Alice Wang, Asia ex-Japan portfolio manager at Quaero Capital in London.
Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist for India at Citigroup, said most investors had been positively surprised by the economy’s recent growth momentum and were holding their long positions in India despite high valuations.
Billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market valuation, rose 10% this quarter after losing ground at the start of the year.
Construction-related stocks also performed well, as India embarks on a national infrastructure push. Mumbai-based paints group Asian Paints gained 20% in the past month, while Tata Steel rose 9%.
Indian stocks received $9.4 billion in net inflows of foreign portfolio investment in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg data. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the bulk of net inflows this year had been passive, meaning fund managers were buying an entire index rather than picking specific stocks.
Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund, said while corporate governance was improving in Indian companies, it was still risky to invest in the broader market as a passive top-down investor.
Undoubtedly, there is a set of global investors who simply buy from the top down, Shah said. But in a stock market there are good apples and bad apples…you can’t come from top to bottom in a country like India.
