Diving into SECURE 2.0: Changes for Small Employer Pension Plans





Optional Upper catch-up ceiling to be applied at ages 60, 61, 62 and 63. Under current law, employees who have reached age 50 are permitted to make catch-up contributions under a SIMPLE IRA plan beyond otherwise applicable limits. The 2023 catch-up contribution limit for SIMPLE IRA plans is $3,500. The SIMPLE IRA catch-up amount in 2025 for ages 60, 61, 62, and 63 is the bigger of $5,000, indexed, or 150% of the regular catch-up amount for 2025. Tax years 2025 and later. Optional Treatment of student loan repayments as optional deferrals for purposes of matching contributions. Employees who may not be able to save for retirement because they are overwhelmed with student debt can receive matching contributions as they pay off their student loans. An employer is permitted to make matching contributions under a SIMPLE IRA with respect to qualified student loan repayments. A qualified student loan payment is broadly defined as any debt incurred by the employee solely to pay for the employee’s qualified higher education expenses. Contributions made for plan years beginning after December 31, 2023. Optional Start-up 401(k) plans for employers without a pension plan. A 401(k) start-up plan (or 403(b) exemption plan if the relevant employer is a tax-exempt organization) is one type of plan that may be offered by an employer who is not currently sponsoring retirement plan. A 401(k) startup plan would typically require all employees to default to the plan at a compensation deferral rate of 3-15%. The limit for annual carryovers would be the same as the IRA contribution limit, which for 2023 is $6,500 with an additional $1,000 in catch-up contributions from age 50. No employer contribution is permitted. Plan for years beginning after December 31, 2023. N / A Changes to the start-up cost credit for the small employers’ pension plan. Currently, the three-year small business start-up credit is 50% of administrative costs, up to an annual cap of $5,000. SECURE 2.0 modifies the credit by increasing the start-up credit from 50% to 100% for employers with up to 50 employees. Except for defined benefit plans, an additional credit is provided. The amount of the additional credit will generally be a percentage of the amount contributed by the employer on behalf of employees, up to a per employee cap of $1,000. This full additional credit is limited to employers with 50 or fewer employees and phased out for employers with 51 to 100 employees. The applicable percentage is 100% the first and second year, 75% the third year, 50% the fourth year, 25% the fifth year and no credit for the following taxation years. Tax years 2023 and later. N / A Military Spouse Retirement Plan Eligibility Credit for Small Employers. SECURE 2.0 provides small employers with a tax credit for their defined contribution plans if they (1) make military spouses immediately eligible for plan membership within two months of hiring, (2) upon eligibility for the plan, make the service spouse eligible for any consideration or non-optional contributions to which they would otherwise be entitled after two years of service, and (3) make the service spouse immediately invested 100% of all contributions of the employer. The tax credit is equal to the sum of (1) $200 per military spouse and (2) 100% of all employer contributions (up to $300) made on behalf of the military spouse, for a credit of maximum tax of $500. This credit applies for three years in respect of each military spouse and does not apply to highly paid employees. An employer may rely on an employee’s certification that that employee’s spouse is a member of the uniformed services. Tax years beginning after December 29, 2022. Optional Allow additional non-optional contributions to SIMPLE IRA plans. Current law requires employers with SIMPLE IRA plans to make employer contributions to employees of 2% of compensation or 3% of employees’ voluntary deferral contributions. SECURE 2.0 allows an employer to make additional contributions to each employee in the plan on a level basis, provided that the contribution cannot exceed the lesser of a maximum of 10% of compensation or $5,000 (indexed). Tax years 2024 and later. Mandatory Contribution limit for SIMPLE IRA plans. Under current law, the annual contribution limit for employees’ optional deferral contributions to a SIMPLE IRA plan is $15,500 (2023) and the catch-up contribution limit from age 50 is $3,500 . A SIMPLE IRA plan can only be sponsored by a small employer (100 or fewer employees), and the employer is required to make matching contributions on the first 3% of deferred compensation or an employer contribution of 2 % of compensation (regardless of whether the employee chooses to contribute). SECURE 2.0 increases the annual carry-forward limit and the catch-up contribution at age 50 by 10%, compared to the limit that would otherwise apply in the first year this change is effective, in the case of an employer who does not have more than 25 employees. An employer with 26 to 100 employees would be allowed to provide higher carry-forward limits, but only if the employer provides either a 4% matching contribution or a 3% employer contribution. Tax years 2024 and later. Optional Tax Treatment of Certain Non-Commercial or Commercial SEP Contributions. SECURE2.0 allows employers of domestic employees (e.g. nannies) to provide retirement benefits to such employees under a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP). Tax years beginning after December 29, 2022. Optional Employers are allowed to replace SIMPLE IRA retirement accounts with safe haven 401(k) plans for one year. SECURE 2.0 allows an employer to replace a SIMPLE IRA plan with a SIMPLE 401(k) plan or another 401(k) plan that requires mandatory employer contributions in a plan year. This is important for acquisitions; otherwise, SIMPLE IRAs cannot be terminated until the end of the year. Plan for years beginning after December 31, 2023. Optional SIMPLE and SEP Roth IRA. Generally, all plans that allow pre-tax employee contributions are allowed to accept Roth contributions with one exception – SINGLE IRAs. SECURE2.0 now allows SIMPLE IRAs to also accept Roth contributions. Also, apart from simplified employee pension plans with reduced grandfathering, under current law, simplified employee pension plans (SEPs) can only accept employer money and not on a Roth base. SECURE2.0 enables employers to offer employees the ability to process employee and employer SEP contributions like Roth (in whole or in part). Tax years 2023 and later. N / A Application of the Small Employer Retirement Plan Start-up Cost Credit to employers joining an existing plan. The start-up tax credit is available for three years for employers participating in a MEP (multi-employer scheme), regardless of the duration of the existence of the MEP. 2020 and later tax years (retroactive).

