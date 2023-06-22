US-95 Granite North Project Wins National Recognition Award





The US-95 Granite North project recently won a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) as part of its 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards. design and construction. The award was announced on March 23 and was presented to ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker (shown below) in Washington, DC on June 13. It had been named ACEC Project of the Year for Idaho on April 10, making it eligible for the national award. The National Recognition Award is a prestigious distinction honoring projects that demonstrate outstanding engineering excellence at the national level. HDR Inc. was the consultant for the project. The $21.1 million Granite North project has widened the alignment to accommodate the region’s rapid growth. The project began in fall 2020 and ended in November 2022, allowing traffic to use the new route a full year ahead of schedule. The project involved 1.2 million cubic meters of earthworks, funded by ITD’s award-winning GARVEE (Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle) program. The expansion also included 170,000 cubic yards of closely supervised blasting of hard and rocky soil in the area, allowing crews to extend the road to four lanes on Granite Hill. Additional lanes over Granite Hill provide better mobility, and frontage roads improve safety by directing drivers to improved intersections to enter US-95. Safety first

The project was a top priority, as it housed a high risk location for accidents in the area. Although the project involved over 60,000 man hours, there were no incidents or OSHA violations due to a highly collaborative and proactive safety mindset. The works improved safety by reducing direct access to the freeway and guiding drivers via feeder roads to the best place for traffic to turn onto the freeway. Crews also installed new signage, completed landscaping and added soundtracks to help keep drowsy or temperamental drivers safe. “We first won the statewide ACEC of Idaho Engineering Excellence Award in April 2023. Just before that, we learned that this project would also get the award for national recognition in Washington, DC. It’s very cool to have a relatively small job in rural Idaho be recognized on the national stage,” Bakker said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://itd.idaho.gov/news/us-95-granite-north-project-wins-national-recognition-award/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos