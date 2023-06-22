Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as central banks keep rising rate pressure on inflation

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted on Wall Street on Thursday after central banks around the world showed they weren’t done with raising interest rates in their fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading after lurching throughout the day. The majority of stocks in the benchmark fell, but gains in some big tech stocks offset losses elsewhere.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21 points, or 0.1%, to 33,930, and the Nasdaq was up 0.6% as of 2 p.m. Eastern.

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

In the United States, meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and further rate hikes may be needed.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to rein in painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates twice more this year as it tries to bring inflation back to its stated target of 2% .

Powell testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.

Central banks around the world have raised interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. The strategy risks going too far, stunting growth and dragging economies into recession. Economists and analysts have warned that the United States could slide into a recession before the end of 2023, but resilient consumer spending and a strong labor market have supported the economy.

High interest rates, however, have already slowed manufacturing and other parts of the US economy. They also helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

Bond yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.78% from 3.73% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

Stock indices in Europe have fallen following the latest rate hikes. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.8%. The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike marked its 13th consecutive hike in its effort to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

The French CAC 40 lost 0.8% and the German DAX fell 0.2%.

Markets in Asia were mixed. Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday.

Wall Street has little US economic data to look forward to for the rest of the week. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained high last week, a possible sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

In the housing sector, sales of previously occupied homes strengthened last month to meet economists’ expectations for a decline.

The US stock market has taken a breather” after a five-week rally, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. Over the next few weeks, the focus will be on all the economic data, including a big inflation report next week, which could give investors a better idea of ​​how the Fed will proceed.

The Fed is close to being done, if it isn’t already, he said. The stock market is waiting to see new economic data and the Fed’s reaction.

Several companies have made great strides on a mix of news. Spirit Aerosystems, a major supplier to the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, fell 8.5%. It is suspending operations at a critical Kansas factory after union workers rejected a four-year contract offer and authorized a strike.

Office furniture maker Steelcase rose 7% after reporting stronger-than-expected financial results for the last quarter.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.