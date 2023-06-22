Dollar, yields rise after Powell comments and Bank of England rate hike





[1/3]A man takes shelter under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

U.S. stocks rise in afternoon trade

Bank of England surprises investors with half-point rate hike

Oil prices down sharply NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested further U.S. interest rate hikes may be needed to rein in the slowdown. inflation and the Bank of England announced a bigger than expected rate hike. . A global stock index was little changed. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Norges Bank also raised benchmark rates, underscoring central bank concerns over global inflation while stoking concerns about the impact of rate hikes on demand. BofE announced a rate hike of half a point to 5%. Although the scale of the rise surprised markets, expectations of a BoE rate hike have surged in recent days. Prior to Thursday’s decision, investors expected the BoE’s discount rate to peak at 6% by the end of the year. By contrast, economists polled by Reuters last week saw a 5% spike. Powell, on his second day of testimony before lawmakers, again suggested that the US central bank had not reached the end of its tightening cycle. Additionally, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman at an event in Cleveland said “additional policy rate increases” will be needed to control inflation. “Investors need to recognize the reality that central banks around the world will continue to aggressively fight inflation,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser at Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. Last week, the Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady between 5% and 5.25%, but most policymakers expect at least two more quarter-point rate hikes by the end of the month. This year. On Wednesday, Powell said in remarks to lawmakers in Washington that the outlook for two more 25 basis point rate hikes is “a pretty good guess” of where the central bank is headed if the economy continues in its current direction. . The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, rose 0.4% to 102.40. Against the yen, the dollar appreciated 0.8% to 142.96 yen. US Treasury yields also rose, in line with those on UK bonds, as investors focused on hawkish comments from Powell and the BoE’s rise. Benchmark 10-year bonds rose 7.2 basis points to 3.795%, from 3.723% on Wednesday evening. On Wall Street, equities were mostly up, with consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) and technology (.SPLRCT) stocks among the day’s biggest gainers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 10.58 points, or 0.03%, to 33,962.1, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 11.56 points, or 0.26%, to 4,377.25, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 94.96 points, or 0.7%, to 13,597.16. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.51% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.02%. In commodities, Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures posted sharp declines after profit-taking, while oil futures fell amid concerns over the fuel request. U.S. crude fell 4.16% to settle at $69.51 a barrel, while Brent settled at $74.14, down 3.86% on the day. Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Amanda Cooper and Marc Jones in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Hugh Lawson, David Evans and Leslie Adler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-06-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos