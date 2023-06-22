Business
Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation
Wall Street followed global markets lower Thursday morning as countries around the world hiked interest rates a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress he believed the inflation was still not under control.
Futures on Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 each slid 0.3% before the bell.
Powell told House of Representatives lawmakers on Wednesday that the process of bringing inflation down to 2% still has a long way to go. He reiterated that a few more rate hikes could be on the way, although the speed of the hikes is expected to slow after moving at a breakneck pace since the start of 2022.
The high rates slowed the US economy, particularly the manufacturing and housing sectors, and helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system. THE the banking sector remains under pressureeven after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.
Powell appears before the Senate later Thursday.
Elsewhere, benchmarks in Europe fell after the Bank of England raised its main interest rate half a percentage point to a 15-year high of 5%. The increase was greater than analysts had expected.
It was the bank’s 13th consecutive rate hike in its efforts to fight stubbornly high inflation. The bank’s monetary policy committee warned of further hikes ahead.
Higher rates are sure to hurt more people with loans, especially the roughly 1.4 million households in the UK who will have to refinance their mortgages for the rest of the year.
The French CAC 40 lost 1.1% at noon, while the German DAX fell 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.2%.
Central banks of Swiss And Norway also raised its benchmark interest rates to counter inflation, and Turkey’s central bank on Thursday raised its key rate by 6.5 percentage points, bringing it to 15%.
In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to end at 33,264.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% to 7,195.50. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,593.70. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday.
It provided traders there with a break from jitters over possible renewed strains in US-China relations after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. That pushed back the notion that US-China relations could heat up with the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a comment.
During Blinken’s visit to Beijing earlier this week, both sides agreed to stabilize broken ties. But Blinken said China was not ready to resume military-to-military contact.
Fitch Ratings said in its June Global Economic Outlook that the outlook for global growth next year has deteriorated, given the outlook for higher interest rates around the world.
Global growth is showing resilience in the near term, but with underlying inflation remaining stubbornly high, central banks will need to continue to tighten policy in the months ahead,” he said.
Elsewhere on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained high last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.
US jobless claims were 264,000 for the week ending June 17, the same as the revised number for previous weeks.
Layoffs have been on the rise in recent weeks and markets will be watching if they remain elevated, which could factor into the Fed’s next rate decision in July.
Also next Thursday, data on existing home sales for the month of May. Sales of existing homes have declined over the past year and a half as interest rates have climbed, which has slowed the housing market. Analysts expect a further drop in sales in May. In April, sales were down more than 23% from a year ago.
In energy trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.40 to $71.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.43 to $75.70 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 142.09 Japanese yen from 141.81 yen. The euro traded at $1.0993, little changed from $1.0990.
___
Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/capital-region/ap-online/2023/06/22/stock-market-today-asian-shares-mixed-after-fed-chair-inflation-comments
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mexico’s Gold Cup hopes now rest with Jimmy “El Actor” Lozano
- Table Tennis Takes Minutes To Learn And A Lifetime To Master, According To Des Moines Top Player
- Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation
- Inflection debuts its own foundational AI model to rival Google and OpenAI LLM
- WHO outlines 40 research priorities on antibiotic resistance
- Imran Khan’s chances of regaining power dwindle: Financial Times
- PM Modi offers Biden Yeats the top ten Upanishads: What are the Upanishads? Why was Yeats interested in them?
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The President signs a presidential decree on the modifications of the joint leave for the ASN
- When Sanjay Dutt asked Aishwarya Rai to stay away from Bollywood; know the details
- I bought a $3,000 wedding dress at a thrift store for $20
- Battersea Power Station New Store, Apple Battersea’s New Modular Design Approach
- Tampa International Airport will close the airstrip for repairs after the power outage