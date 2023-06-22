Asian stocks mixed after Fed comments on inflation

Wall Street followed global markets lower Thursday morning as countries around the world hiked interest rates a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress he believed the inflation was still not under control.

Futures on Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 each slid 0.3% before the bell.

Powell told House of Representatives lawmakers on Wednesday that the process of bringing inflation down to 2% still has a long way to go. He reiterated that a few more rate hikes could be on the way, although the speed of the hikes is expected to slow after moving at a breakneck pace since the start of 2022.

The high rates slowed the US economy, particularly the manufacturing and housing sectors, and helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies of the US banking system. THE the banking sector remains under pressureeven after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

Powell appears before the Senate later Thursday.

Elsewhere, benchmarks in Europe fell after the Bank of England raised its main interest rate half a percentage point to a 15-year high of 5%. The increase was greater than analysts had expected.

It was the bank’s 13th consecutive rate hike in its efforts to fight stubbornly high inflation. The bank’s monetary policy committee warned of further hikes ahead.

Higher rates are sure to hurt more people with loans, especially the roughly 1.4 million households in the UK who will have to refinance their mortgages for the rest of the year.

The French CAC 40 lost 1.1% at noon, while the German DAX fell 0.5%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.2%.

Central banks of Swiss And Norway also raised its benchmark interest rates to counter inflation, and Turkey’s central bank on Thursday raised its key rate by 6.5 percentage points, bringing it to 15%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9% to end at 33,264.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% to 7,195.50. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,593.70. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday.

It provided traders there with a break from jitters over possible renewed strains in US-China relations after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator. That pushed back the notion that US-China relations could heat up with the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a comment.

During Blinken’s visit to Beijing earlier this week, both sides agreed to stabilize broken ties. But Blinken said China was not ready to resume military-to-military contact.

Fitch Ratings said in its June Global Economic Outlook that the outlook for global growth next year has deteriorated, given the outlook for higher interest rates around the world.

Global growth is showing resilience in the near term, but with underlying inflation remaining stubbornly high, central banks will need to continue to tighten policy in the months ahead,” he said.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained high last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

US jobless claims were 264,000 for the week ending June 17, the same as the revised number for previous weeks.

Layoffs have been on the rise in recent weeks and markets will be watching if they remain elevated, which could factor into the Fed’s next rate decision in July.

Also next Thursday, data on existing home sales for the month of May. Sales of existing homes have declined over the past year and a half as interest rates have climbed, which has slowed the housing market. Analysts expect a further drop in sales in May. In April, sales were down more than 23% from a year ago.

In energy trading on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.40 to $71.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.43 to $75.70 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose slightly to 142.09 Japanese yen from 141.81 yen. The euro traded at $1.0993, little changed from $1.0990.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.