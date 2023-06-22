World Bank Group Intensifies Focus on Private Sector, Launches Efforts to Increase Investment in Emerging Markets

PARIS, June 22, 2023The World Bank Group today launched the Private Sector Investment Lab, a concrete step in a broader effort to rapidly develop and scale solutions that tackle the barriers that prevent private sector investment. private sector investment in emerging markets.

Trillions of dollars of investment are needed every year in emerging markets and developing countries to make adequate progress towards climate goals, manage the risks of climate change and fight poverty. The scale of this challenge requires the private sector to play an important role alongside the World Bank Group and other development institutions.

The World Bank Group approaches this work with urgency and determination, leveraging its leadership, knowledge, and resources to achieve tangible results. The work of the labs will focus on scaling up financing for the transition, with an initial sectoral focus on renewable energy and energy infrastructure. It will build on the ongoing work of the World Bank to overcome existing barriers and provide direction towards ideas that can be implemented quickly.

The core group will be tasked with using new approaches and recommendations that support the mobilization of World Bank capital at the scale needed. This includes ideas for improving financing structures, ways to better align the World Bank Group with the needs and speed of mobilizing private finance, approaches to balancing and spreading risk among investors, and new partnerships. , as well as other areas where it is possible to better catalyze private investment.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, announced the new initiative at the Summit for a New Global Financing Deal, alongside the labs’ two co-chairs, Mark Carney and Shriti Vadera.

Mark Carney is currently the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). In addition to his roles at the UN and GFANZ, Carney is the former Governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, and is President and Chief Transitional Investment Officer at Brookfield Asset Management, a manager of global alternative assets. Shriti Vadera is currently Chairman of Prudential plc, an insurance company and asset manager focused on Asia and Africa. Previously, she chaired Santander UK and worked at the intersection of business, finance, development and public policy for almost forty years, including as a UK government minister.

The lab will be comprised of senior private finance and corporate executives who have experience financing, investing, and conducting business in emerging markets and developing economies. This team will be announced in the coming weeks. They will work closely with government, regulatory policy and civil society experts across all regions and sectors.

The lab will meet regularly and report directly to World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and World Bank Group leaders including Axel van Trotsenburg, Hiroshi Matano, Anna Bjerde, and Anshula Kant. Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, will oversee coordination and serve as the day-to-day point of contact within the World Bank Group.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group: For years, the World Bank Group, governments and other multilateral institutions have tried unsuccessfully to mobilize significant private investment in emerging markets. Given the urgency and scale of our interrelated challenges, we need to try a new approach and the World Bank Group has a central role to play in this effort using its resources, convening power and knowledge. to catalyze private capital more effectively.

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of GFANZ: Investment in emerging markets and developing economies must quadruple. Business as usual will not work. Public institutions can and should do more to leverage private finance, and private finance should work with development partners to create blended finance vehicles that can be scaled up quickly. I therefore salute Ajays’ leadership in establishing the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab to bring together private finance, MDBs and development finance institutions. And I look forward to working with him and Shriti Vadera to help provide this vital component of transition funding that the planet needs and its people deserve.

Shriti Vadera, Chairman of Prudential plc: I am delighted that Ajay Banga is prioritizing how the World Bank can mobilize and attract private finance that would otherwise not be available for global public goods such as climate transition, growth and poverty reduction, and that it focuses on delivery and implementation, going beyond promises and promises of credible execution. And that’s why I’m so honored to work with him alongside Mark Carney, and I hope many other colleagues in the public and private sectors will try to make a real impact on the ground.

