Small stocks are cheap and finally join the market rally

Dejected small business stocks are finally making a comeback, underscoring Wall Street’s new found optimism.

The S&P 600 small cap index rebounded about 8% from its low in May and is poised to record its first gaining month since January.

Small-cap stocks are national metrics because smaller companies generate most of their revenue from US clients. They also have a large exposure to financial stocks. While these stocks have stabilized since the banking turmoil earlier this year, their continued stability is necessary for a sustained market recovery, as healthy banks underscore a healthy economy.

Investors say recent small-cap gains are helping to support the booming bull market, even as a potential economic downturn approaches. That’s partly because they helped broaden a narrow rally led largely by mega-cap tech stocks, which soared to staggering highs on a race for artificial intelligence and a leak. to safety on Wall Street.

The small-cap rally is a reversal from when they plunged earlier this year, weighed down by the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and later First Republic Bank, which sparked a sell-off in financial stocks.

Now, the small cap rally suggests that Wall Street is optimistic about the health of the economy. Some investors say valuations are cheap and hope for a moderate economic slowdown means that small caps look more attractive than they have in months.

The S&P 600 is currently trading at around 13.53 times its expected earnings, below its 10-year average of 15.89, according to FactSet. The large-cap S&P 500, on the other hand, is trading at multiples of 19, above its 10-year average of 17.61. This means that small caps are historically cheap and relative to their large cap counterparts.

Investors took notice, pushing some small caps to outperform the broader market. Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals rose 69.1% for the year, Rambus added 64.9%, Shockwave Medical 44.1% and Saia added 48.8%.

I feel better than I have in some time, said John Ragard, senior portfolio manager of small-cap stocks at Spouting Rock Asset Management. He has investments in health care and technology.

The small-cap rally also bodes well for the broader economy, says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. Since small caps tend to be more volatile, their rally suggests investors’ risk appetite is growing and they are looking beyond the banking turmoil earlier in the year.

If we continue to see interest in small caps, it would reflect investors’ belief that this will be a milder recession, Krosby said.

In addition to their bullish case, small caps tend to rally in periods following economic downturns. The iShares Russell 2000 exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of small-cap stocks, has outperformed the broader S&P 500 index for the two years following four out of six bear markets from 2007 to 2020, according to data from Penn Capital Management. .

Everyone seems so focused on the recession. You should really start thinking about what’s on the other side, said Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at Royce Investment Partners, which focuses on small caps. His company is overweight in cyclical sectors such as industrials and materials.

Yet large-cap stocks continue to significantly outperform their small-cap counterparts by a wide margin. The large-cap Russell 1000 is up about 13.5% for the year compared to the small-cap-focused Russell 2000’s 5.8% gain.

Small caps could also be hammered again if the economy tips into a recession later this year, and it’s unclear how long a downturn would last. The Federal Reserve suspended interest rates in June, but signaled that it could raise rates by a quarter point twice more this year, which could tighten credit conditions and potentially lead to more banking turbulence.

I don’t think we’ve touched the drop in these small-cap stocks, said Anna Rathbun, chief investment officer at CBIZ Investment Advisory Services.