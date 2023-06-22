Emerging stock markets are expected to overtake the United States by 2030

The market capitalization of emerging markets is expected to eclipse that of the United States and other developed markets in the coming years, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

Our economists predict that the share of emerging markets in the global equity market will increase from around 27% currently to 35% in 2030, 47% in 2050 and 55% in 2075. just under 3% in 2022 to 8% in 2050 and 12% in 2075 reflecting favorable demographic prospects and rapid growth in GDP per capita, write Goldman Sachs economists Kevin Daly and Tadas Gedminas in the teams report. China’s share will increase from 10% to 15% by 2050 but, amid slowing demographic potential growth, it is then expected to decline to around 13% by 2075, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

The market capitalization of emerging markets is expected to exceed that of the United States by the end of this decade. The share of the United States in global market capitalization is expected to increase from 42% in 2022 to 35% in 2030, to 27% in 2050 and to 22% in 2075.

To project the growth of global capital markets, our economists relied on their forecasts of long-term economic expansion. They found that although real GDP growth has slowed in developed and emerging economies over the past 10 to 15 years, income convergence between emerging and developed economies remains intact, despite shocks to the global economy. , including the global financial crisis and the Covid pandemic. As incomes converge, this implies that the share of global GDP represented by emerging markets will continue to increase over time: their incomes will gradually converge towards the levels of developed economies, and the distribution of global income will shift towards this growing group of middle-income economies.

In 2050, the five largest economies in the world will be China, the United States, India, Indonesia and Germany (Indonesia supplanting Brazil and Russia among the list of largest emerging markets by this horizon ), according to forecasts by Goldman Sachs Research. China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy around 2035. By 2075, the world’s three largest economies are expected to be China, India, and the United States, with India overtaking ( just) the United States. growth is expected to be significantly faster than China at this stage due to its better demographic prospects. With the right policies and institutions, today’s emerging markets are expected to represent seven of the world’s top ten economies by 2075.

To project the size of global capital markets, our economists’ analysis takes advantage of the fact that market capitalization-to-GDP ratios tend to rise with GDP per capita. These measures tend to be linked because rich countries generally have a greater share of their national companies’ assets listed on local stock exchanges (or shareholding), and also because stock markets in rich countries tend to trade on higher earnings multiples than low-income economies.

Given the relationship between market capitalization ratios and GDP per capita levels, Goldman Sachs Research expects equity assets to grow faster than GDP as income levels in emerging markets increase. Part of this increase will likely come from rising valuation multiples. But our economists expect the main dynamic to be the privatization of corporate assets, the deepening of capital markets and the disintermediation that occurs as financial development progresses (in low-income economies, a share relatively large companies tend to have a single owner with full control, whereas advanced economies have a higher proportion of publicly traded companies with thousands of shareholders). New issues and privatizations should play an important role in this process.

Daly and Gedminas write that one of the implications of the faster growth of market capitalization relative to GDP is that the importance of emerging market equities should increase significantly (albeit from relatively low levels). In 2022, emerging markets accounted for around 27% of total global market capitalization, but around 45% of global GDP (measured in US dollars). During the projections, Goldman Sachs Research predicts that the share of emerging markets in global market capitalization will increase to approximately 35% by 2030 (50% for GDP), 47% by 2050 (60% for GDP ) and 55% by 2075 (68% for GDP).

Given that emerging markets represent a large share of global market capitalization, this shift is expected to come at the expense of a declining share of developed market economies. The largest increase in global market capitalization share is expected to come from India, with the country’s share growing from around 2.5-3% in 2022 to 12% by 2075. Similarly, our economists predict that the rest of the emerging market share will increase from around 13.5% in 2022 to 30% in 2075.

Goldman Sachs Research also looked at expected market share changes in the DM and EM categories. In advanced economies, our economists notably expect the United States to decline by 60%, but remain at a relatively high share of around 50%. By contrast, Japan and the Eurozone are expected to decline at the expense of other developed market economies (such as Canada and Australia, among others, reflecting faster potential growth in the latter).

And within emerging markets, the biggest shift is set to take place between China and India, the two largest emerging economies: our economists expect China’s relative share of emerging markets to rise from 40 % in 2022 to about 30% in 2050, while that of India is expected to increase. from 12% in 2022 to around 17% in 2050. This relative shift from China to India reflects India’s stronger demographic outlook and faster pace of GDP per capita growth (from lower levels) .

If market capitalization in emerging markets is growing faster than in developed markets, does this mean that these markets will also outperform today’s advanced economies? Not necessarily. Daly and Gedminas expect the privatization of corporate assets to be the main driver of change in global market capitalization. This has no clear implication on the performance of the stocks themselves, they write. That said, our economists expect emerging market equities to outperform emerging market equities over the long term due to stronger long-term earnings growth and expanding valuation multiples as risk premiums are falling.

Of course, it is not certain that the capital markets of emerging countries develop so successfully. Among the many risks to our economic projections, we have identified the rise of protectionism and climate change as the most important long-term risks, write Daly and Gedminas. We see the former as the most significant risk to the growth of capital markets in particular, the risk that populist nationalism will lead to increased protectionism and a reversal of globalization.

The development of open capital markets is particularly exposed to these risks because they depend on the ability and willingness of investors to commit capital in foreign jurisdictions. So far, the rise of populist nationalism has led to a slowdown rather than a reversal in globalization, according to our economists. The development of deep stock markets also requires a commitment from national policymakers to follow a mix of capital market-friendly policies that encourage elements such as innovation, transparency, listing, and the protection of private property rights.

Finally, our economists say generative artificial intelligence is another significant risk to their projections. Because it is likely to increase global productivity and GDP per capita levels, they suggest that innovation is an upside risk to the development of global capital markets. However, as the effects appear likely to be larger in emerging market economies than in emerging market economies, this implies that they pose a downside risk to the projected increase in emerging market share of the economy. global market capitalization.

