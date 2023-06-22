Wall Street drifts as central banks continue to hike interest rates





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street on Thursday as central banks around the world continue to hike interest rates in their fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 16.20, or 0.4%, to 4,381.89, even as the majority of stocks fell. A rebound in tech stocks helped eclipse losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark afloat.

Gains in high-growth stocks also led the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading gain of 128.41 points, or 1%, to 13,630.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81, less than 0.1%, to 33,946.71. The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates. In the United States, meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and further rate hikes may be needed. The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to rein in painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates twice more this year as it tries to bring inflation back to its stated target of 2% . Powell testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee. Central banks around the world have raised interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. The strategy risks going too far, stunting growth and dragging economies into recession. Economists and analysts have warned that the United States could slide into a recession before the end of 2023, but resilient consumer spending and a strong labor market have supported the economy. High interest rates, however, have already slowed manufacturing and other parts of the US economy. They also helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support. Bond yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.79% from 3.73% on Wednesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. Stock indices in Europe have fallen following the latest rate hikes. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.8%. The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike marked its 13th consecutive hike in its effort to tackle stubbornly high inflation. The French CAC 40 lost 0.8% and the German DAX fell 0.2%. Markets in Asia were mixed. Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday. The U.S. stock market has taken a bit of a breather “after a five-week rally, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. The big focus in the coming weeks will likely be all economic data, including a big inflation report next week, this could give investors a better idea of ​​how the Fed will proceed. The Fed is close to being done, if it isn’t already, he said. The stock market is waiting to see new economic data and the Fed’s reaction. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained high last week, a possible sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market. In the housing industry, sales of previously occupied homes strengthened last month to beat economists’ expectations for a slide. Several companies have made great strides on a mix of news. Spirit Aerosystems, a major supplier to the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, fell 9.4%. It is suspending operations at a critical Kansas factory after union workers rejected a four-year contract offer and authorized a strike. Office furniture maker Steelcase rose 8.1% after reporting stronger-than-expected financial results for the last quarter. ___ Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

