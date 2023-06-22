TerrAscend Receives Conditional Approval to List on Toronto Stock Exchange

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF announced that it had received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to list its common shares on the TSX.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the teams at TSX, TerrAscend and Cassels for working so hard to get us to this point. I speak for everyone at TerrAscend when I say we are honored to be able to chart this course for the industry, declared wild jason, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. We have an exciting future ahead of us, and we look forward to sharing the TerrAscend story with the wider audience of participants this list brings.

Final approval for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange is subject to TerrAscend fulfilling certain customary exchange requirements. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date on which trading will commence on the exchange.

In connection with the TSX listing, TerrAscend has submitted an application for the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), which is expected to be effective on or shortly after the the date on which the common shares will begin trading on the TSX.

Wild said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that while TerrAscend was expecting the good news, it feels good when it happens.

The move is seen as a milestone for the company, which is one of the largest and most prestigious exchanges in Canada, with stricter listing requirements than the Canadian Stock Exchange Or Toronto Growth Stock Exchange.