Six emergency preparedness tips for local businesses | Commerce Department

Emergencies that affect your business operations can occur without warning. Every situation is different, depending on the type of business you run and the type of emergency that occurs, but there are some common tips that can help you prepare for and respond quickly to an emergency.

Your safety is our main concern. The City of Philadelphia wants to make sure you receive the latest information on emergency preparedness and response in crisis situations. City guidance can help you make informed decisions for your business, your employees and your customers as recovery plans continue to unfold.

The City of Philadelphia's notification system that provides residents with emergency information is ReadyPhiladelphia. Follow the Office of Emergency Management on Twitter and sign up for emergency alerts by texting ReadyPhila at 888-777.

Businesses are also advised to connect with community development corporations, neighbors, and other area businesses to share the latest emergency response resources.

Join your local trade association and industry trade association, get to know your neighbors and share your contact details. This way, in an emergency, you will be more likely to be informed and can also share information with others.

In the event that an emergency causes damage to your business location or if it is not easily accessible, it is important to prepare in advance and keep copies of your business documents remotely. The IRS recommends that you keep digital copies of important documents, such as your business incorporation documents, tax returns, and tax returns, in a safe place. These records may be needed for insurance claims, emergency grant applications, and to help you make business management decisions in a crisis.

At a minimum, you need to ensure that you can access certain important documents from a location other than your business:

Latest federal tax returns

Business License/Registration Information

Insurance conditions

Bank and credit accounts

Payroll and employee information

There are many types of commercial insurance coverages that apply in different situations. Familiarize yourself with the protections you have with your insurance policy and plan to meet at least once a year with your broker or agent to review your coverage and make sure it’s best for you.Understanding what to do if you need to file a claim is also important.

For example, if your business sustains physical damage, it is important to clearly document all damage with:

Photos/video recordings

List of damaged items or assets before starting any cleanup.

The American Bar Association recommends regularly review your policy and complaints procedures so you know what will be asked of you if you file a claim.

Financial resources may be available to you in the event of an emergency or disaster. For any type of grant or loan application, you should prepare by making sure you have access to basic information about your business. This includes:

tax returns

Identification of information such as EIN, income and cash flow statements

Lost business and revenue per day

Business registration and licenses

Payroll information, debt schedule, and signed W-9 form.

The City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce funds an emergency business grant program, administered by the Merchants Fund, to support eligible businesses facing hardship due to eligible events such as fire, natural disaster, extreme acts of physical vandalism, utility outage, or highly disruptive public works project.

If your business is located in an area where the Governor or President declares a disaster, additional assistance may be available through the US Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Disaster Loans program.

It is important to prepare in advance for emergencies so that you are ready to apply if financial assistance becomes available for your business.

An emergency preparedness plan is essential to the long-term success of your business, your personal safety and that of your employees. This plan can be a fundamental point of reference to help you:

Minimize the risks and costs of property damage.

Retain and attract employees.

Keep a register of local resources and emergency contacts

Protect your most valuable business assets.

Be as prepared as possible for various urgent security-related scenarios.

Create a checklist for the sales team, including key contact information.

Assess your vulnerabilities in and around your property and more.

Femas Organizations preparing for emergency needs (OPEN) is a self-guided training program designed to teach small business owners and operators how to identify risks, locate resources and take preparedness measures. FEMA also offers emergency preparedness checklists and toolkits.

We recommend that your company’s emergency preparedness plan clearly defines roles and responsibilities, including steps on how to communicate relevant emergency information to all customers and employees. Business owners should post their evacuation plans, key phone numbers, and emergency supplies in a prominent place so employees can find them easily.

The Department of Commerce’s Office of Business Services hotline is available year-round and in times of crisis to support businesses. We provide one-on-one support, share available resources and coordinate support.

Philadelphia entrepreneurs can reach us by calling (215)-683-2100 and e-mailing [email protected]. Live support is available in Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese), Cambodian/Khmer and Vietnamese. Additional languages ​​are available through interpretation services.

There are also resources for you to take proactive steps to prepare your business for the unexpected. THE Search for business resources can connect you with business technical support providers, financial and credit counselors who can help you understand smart financial planning, how to buy and understand business insurance policies, and develop a plan for unforeseen events that affect your business.