Chairs’ Summary of the Strategic Engagement Group Meeting June 6, 2023

1. Introduction

This document summarizes the discussions of the Strategic Engagement Group (StratEG) meeting held on June 6, 2023. The meeting was held online.

Members of the Bar Council, Law Society and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives met with HMCTS Reform Program Jurisdictional Leads and the HMCTS Business Relations Team for the latest fortnightly update and discussion.

The meeting included 3 presentations:

Common Platform Update

Megatrends and the future of HMCTS

Publications and Information Project Court and Tribunal Hearings (CaTH) Service Features and Benefits

Each jurisdiction provided updates on their region and the completion of the project

2.1 Upcoming hearings

Work continues with the Video Hearings Guidance Court to review business processes that will support the rollout of remote hearings for the criminal court. Features continue to be refined to ensure accessibility. A call for tenders has been published for the purchase of the video engine, which will be awarded in the fall. The video hearings service will be deployed in 4 jurisdictions by March 2025.

The technical integration between the reformed Social Security and Child Support Case Management System (SSCS) and ListAssist was successfully deployed on March 6, 2023. The Integrated Private Law Case Management and Reform Service ListAssist began on May 17 at Swansea First Adopters’ Court. Testing between ListAssist and Common Platform continues.

Since April, lists of civil and family hearings have been published by courts in Oxford, Milton Keynes, Reading, Slough and High Wycombe. The streamlined process for publishing these lists includes automation between ListAssist and the Court and Tribunal Hearings Service (CaTH).

2.2 Civil

The Online Civil Claims (OCMC) and Damages Claims Services both recently released features for legal representatives. In the coming months, both services will also gain additional features, including the ability to upload evidence in preparation for a hearing, pay a hearing fee, and the ability to make a request, including filing a consent order.

2.3 Family

Private Family Law was approved and went live on May 17 with the full end-to-end digital journey for users with the first phase of early adoption testing in Swansea Family Courts and received the first case via the new digital system. The Adoption service is testing the digital application and the possibility of paying online. This service is available to litigants in person only and at 11 early adoption sites.

2.4 Courts

Technical development work has begun on the new post-hearing SSCS functionality. The new functionality will include motivation, undo and corrections. A new MyHMCTS Labor Court 3 online portal for represented respondents has been released. It will allow professional users to submit and manage claims and responses to Labor Courts online.

3. Crime and Common Platform

The design phase is now complete for all remaining Common Platform features, but we continue to collaborate with user groups as we develop designs.

At the time of this meeting, the Common Platform is online in 185 courts (62 Crown Courts and 123 Magistrates Courts). This equates to 84% of courts that are now online. There remain 6 slices of courts in 4 regions to complete the national deployment of the common platform. These are expected to be implemented by the end of summer 2023.

New defense guidelines covering the scanning of Preparation for Effective Trial (PET) and BetterCase Management (BCM) forms (CPS Release 1) have recently been released, providing a detailed overview of the new functionality.

4. Megatrends and the future of HMCTS

HMCTS Business Strategy led a presentation and discussion on how future megatrends could impact HMCTS and its legal business users. Through the research, the current megatrends most relevant to HMCTS, its users and the wider justice system were identified and included new working patterns, changing user expectations and technological acceleration.

5. Publications and Information Project Court and Tribunal Hearings (CaTH) Service Features and Benefits

The presentation highlighted features and benefits and provided a demonstration of the new Courts and Tribunals Hearings (CaTH) service. The service aims to modernize and improve access to HMCTS information by providing a single location on GOV.UK for listings of courts and tribunals for members of the media, public and legal professionals.

The feature is being rolled out to courts that already use ListAssist and will be rolled out from September 2023. The project supports HMCTS’ commitment to open justice.

6. Next meeting

A date for the next meeting will be circulated to members, to reflect the change in frequency.