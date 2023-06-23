Business
Chairs’ Summary of the Strategic Engagement Group Meeting June 6, 2023
1. Introduction
This document summarizes the discussions of the Strategic Engagement Group (StratEG) meeting held on June 6, 2023. The meeting was held online.
Members of the Bar Council, Law Society and Chartered Institute of Legal Executives met with HMCTS Reform Program Jurisdictional Leads and the HMCTS Business Relations Team for the latest fortnightly update and discussion.
The meeting included 3 presentations:
- Common Platform Update
- Megatrends and the future of HMCTS
- Publications and Information Project Court and Tribunal Hearings (CaTH) Service Features and Benefits
2. Jurisdictional updates of the reform program
Each jurisdiction provided updates on their region and the completion of the project
2.1 Upcoming hearings
Work continues with the Video Hearings Guidance Court to review business processes that will support the rollout of remote hearings for the criminal court. Features continue to be refined to ensure accessibility. A call for tenders has been published for the purchase of the video engine, which will be awarded in the fall. The video hearings service will be deployed in 4 jurisdictions by March 2025.
The technical integration between the reformed Social Security and Child Support Case Management System (SSCS) and ListAssist was successfully deployed on March 6, 2023. The Integrated Private Law Case Management and Reform Service ListAssist began on May 17 at Swansea First Adopters’ Court. Testing between ListAssist and Common Platform continues.
Since April, lists of civil and family hearings have been published by courts in Oxford, Milton Keynes, Reading, Slough and High Wycombe. The streamlined process for publishing these lists includes automation between ListAssist and the Court and Tribunal Hearings Service (CaTH).
2.2 Civil
The Online Civil Claims (OCMC) and Damages Claims Services both recently released features for legal representatives. In the coming months, both services will also gain additional features, including the ability to upload evidence in preparation for a hearing, pay a hearing fee, and the ability to make a request, including filing a consent order.
2.3 Family
Private Family Law was approved and went live on May 17 with the full end-to-end digital journey for users with the first phase of early adoption testing in Swansea Family Courts and received the first case via the new digital system. The Adoption service is testing the digital application and the possibility of paying online. This service is available to litigants in person only and at 11 early adoption sites.
2.4 Courts
Technical development work has begun on the new post-hearing SSCS functionality. The new functionality will include motivation, undo and corrections. A new MyHMCTS Labor Court 3 online portal for represented respondents has been released. It will allow professional users to submit and manage claims and responses to Labor Courts online.
3. Crime and Common Platform
The design phase is now complete for all remaining Common Platform features, but we continue to collaborate with user groups as we develop designs.
At the time of this meeting, the Common Platform is online in 185 courts (62 Crown Courts and 123 Magistrates Courts). This equates to 84% of courts that are now online. There remain 6 slices of courts in 4 regions to complete the national deployment of the common platform. These are expected to be implemented by the end of summer 2023.
New defense guidelines covering the scanning of Preparation for Effective Trial (PET) and BetterCase Management (BCM) forms (CPS Release 1) have recently been released, providing a detailed overview of the new functionality.
4. Megatrends and the future of HMCTS
HMCTS Business Strategy led a presentation and discussion on how future megatrends could impact HMCTS and its legal business users. Through the research, the current megatrends most relevant to HMCTS, its users and the wider justice system were identified and included new working patterns, changing user expectations and technological acceleration.
5. Publications and Information Project Court and Tribunal Hearings (CaTH) Service Features and Benefits
The presentation highlighted features and benefits and provided a demonstration of the new Courts and Tribunals Hearings (CaTH) service. The service aims to modernize and improve access to HMCTS information by providing a single location on GOV.UK for listings of courts and tribunals for members of the media, public and legal professionals.
The feature is being rolled out to courts that already use ListAssist and will be rolled out from September 2023. The project supports HMCTS’ commitment to open justice.
6. Next meeting
A date for the next meeting will be circulated to members, to reflect the change in frequency.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/strategic-engagement-group-meeting-chairs-summary-june-2023/strategic-engagement-group-meeting-chairs-summary-6-june-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emma Watson’s ‘Levitating’ Dress Baffles the Internet
- Chairs’ Summary of the Strategic Engagement Group Meeting June 6, 2023
- What Google’s new weather app looks like on your phone
- The chef bans vegan restaurants
- Titanic submarine: Safety concerns raised over missing submersible – BBC News
- PHIVOLCS: Mayon has had no earthquake but 299 rock events in the past 24 hours
- Donald Trump calls Chris Christie ‘a lot of hate’
- Indonesia develops facial recognition system for access to public transport system
- BIFF 2024 is back in force for its 20th anniversary; call for applications now open – Boulder Daily Camera
- iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro preview
- Titanic sub-update is missing
- Hollywood heavyweights speak out on uncertainty at TCM