- MSCI AxJ index down 1.3%; Nikkei down 1.5%
- Wave of nerves as inflation and rates look sticky
- The US dollar climbs and risk-sensitive currencies slide
Business
Stocks experience worst week of 2023 as growth outlook darkens
SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) – Asian stocks tumbled towards their worst week of the year on Friday, oil tumbled and the U.S. dollar surged as a series of hawkish surprises from central banks made investors nervous about the economic cost of controlling inflation.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 1.3% and is down 4.2% for the week, its worst in nine months. China was closed for a holiday but Hong Kong stocks (.HSI) came back from a break with a 2% drop.
The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.5% and was on course to snap a 10-week winning streak with a weekly decline of 2.7%. S&P 500 futures unwound their gains overnight and fell 0.5%.
European futures fell 0.6%.
“The situation we’ve seen globally over the past two weeks is that the Fed is going to increase more and it will take longer to resolve this problem of persistent inflation,” said Damian Rooney, broker at Argonaut, Perth stockbroker.
He said the Bank of England’s 50 basis point bigger than expected rate hike was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.
Markets see UK rates rising to 6% by the end of the year, but the outlook inspired only a brief jump in sterling before it tumbled, while gilt yields on the tightening worries lead to economic hardship.
With a lack of stimulus for China’s faltering recovery, recent surprise hikes in Australia and Canada, and the Federal Reserve’s forecast for two more rate hikes, fears for growth are global.
Growth indicators such as oil and the Australian dollar each fell about 1% on Friday. Brent crude was last at $73.41 a barrel, while Aussie looks shaky at $0.6698. The pound fell 0.3% to $1.2709.
The US dollar index rose 0.3% to 102.65 on Friday and is eyeing a weekly gain for the first time in a month.
“The bottom line is that central banks around the world are becoming more hawkish now than they were a few months ago,” Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa said in Tokyo.
“The market is starting to price in more hikes and a later timing of rate cuts. That’s the driving force.”
“THE FEELING IS WEAK”
The mood leaves markets shaky with UK retail sales data and PMI figures expected globally later in the trading day, where even positive surprises could be in store. bad news for the interest rate outlook.
Underlying inflation in Japan, which is at its fastest pace in more than four decades as data showed on Friday, only seemed to underscore the size and scale of central bankers’ problems.
The data offered some respite for the yen, which defied dollar strength to hold at 143.17 against the greenback, but added to nerves everywhere else according to Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales at Maybank in Singapore.
With onshore markets shut, China’s offshore yuan slipped to a new seven-month low of 7.2286 to the dollar as markets began to doubt economic stimulus promises even after China cut rates of reference interest this week.
“I think the market momentum will improve next Monday with money heading south again and continued speculation for more policy stimulus in July,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at UOB. Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
On the bond side, US Treasuries sold off as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that further rate hikes were likely and stable in Asia. Two-year Treasury yields held steady at 4.79% and 10-year yields at 3.78%.
Interest rate futures pricing implies about a 75% chance that the Fed will raise rates next month.
The prospect of higher rates weighed on gold, which earns no income, and it slid to three-month lows at $1,910 an ounce.
Wheat futures took a breather after jumping 20% in two weeks as traders braced for Russia to walk away from a deal guaranteeing the safe passage of grain over the Black Sea.
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sam Holmes
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-2023-06-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood writers’ strike lasts 50 days, no talks with studios
- Stocks experience worst week of 2023 as growth outlook darkens
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios needs a Disney+ pavilion
- Gray named to USA Basketballs AmeriCup Team
- Fashion, star power and martial aura merge in the Givenchy collection at Paris Fashion Week | national entertainment
- Are you absent this week? Here’s what you missed in the fast-paced world of retail technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Watch Democrats repeatedly interrupt McCarthy on the House floor
- Visit of PM Modis to the United States | Activists call on Biden to publicly rebuke Modi for human rights
- Turkey’s central bank is raising interest rates sharply. This could signal an economic recovery – NBC4 WCMH-TV
- Jokowi Cawe The Cawe are considered ordinary, Bawaslu: That’s normal!
- Disney’s Use of AI for Marvel TV Series Scares Hollywood
- Tribute to former Barrow BAE Systems employee