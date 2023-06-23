Stocks experience worst week of 2023 as growth outlook darkens

MSCI AxJ index down 1.3%; Nikkei down 1.5%

Wave of nerves as inflation and rates look sticky

The US dollar climbs and risk-sensitive currencies slide

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) – Asian stocks tumbled towards their worst week of the year on Friday, oil tumbled and the U.S. dollar surged as a series of hawkish surprises from central banks made investors nervous about the economic cost of controlling inflation.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 1.3% and is down 4.2% for the week, its worst in nine months. China was closed for a holiday but Hong Kong stocks (.HSI) came back from a break with a 2% drop.

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.5% and was on course to snap a 10-week winning streak with a weekly decline of 2.7%. S&P 500 futures unwound their gains overnight and fell 0.5%.

European futures fell 0.6%.

“The situation we’ve seen globally over the past two weeks is that the Fed is going to increase more and it will take longer to resolve this problem of persistent inflation,” said Damian Rooney, broker at Argonaut, Perth stockbroker.

He said the Bank of England’s 50 basis point bigger than expected rate hike was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Markets see UK rates rising to 6% by the end of the year, but the outlook inspired only a brief jump in sterling before it tumbled, while gilt yields on the tightening worries lead to economic hardship.

With a lack of stimulus for China’s faltering recovery, recent surprise hikes in Australia and Canada, and the Federal Reserve’s forecast for two more rate hikes, fears for growth are global.

Growth indicators such as oil and the Australian dollar each fell about 1% on Friday. Brent crude was last at $73.41 a barrel, while Aussie looks shaky at $0.6698. The pound fell 0.3% to $1.2709.

The US dollar index rose 0.3% to 102.65 on Friday and is eyeing a weekly gain for the first time in a month.

“The bottom line is that central banks around the world are becoming more hawkish now than they were a few months ago,” Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa said in Tokyo.

“The market is starting to price in more hikes and a later timing of rate cuts. That’s the driving force.”

“THE FEELING IS WEAK”

The mood leaves markets shaky with UK retail sales data and PMI figures expected globally later in the trading day, where even positive surprises could be in store. bad news for the interest rate outlook.

Underlying inflation in Japan, which is at its fastest pace in more than four decades as data showed on Friday, only seemed to underscore the size and scale of central bankers’ problems.

The data offered some respite for the yen, which defied dollar strength to hold at 143.17 against the greenback, but added to nerves everywhere else according to Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales at Maybank in Singapore.

With onshore markets shut, China’s offshore yuan slipped to a new seven-month low of 7.2286 to the dollar as markets began to doubt economic stimulus promises even after China cut rates of reference interest this week.

“I think the market momentum will improve next Monday with money heading south again and continued speculation for more policy stimulus in July,” said Steven Leung, executive director of institutional sales at UOB. Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

On the bond side, US Treasuries sold off as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that further rate hikes were likely and stable in Asia. Two-year Treasury yields held steady at 4.79% and 10-year yields at 3.78%.

Interest rate futures pricing implies about a 75% chance that the Fed will raise rates next month.

The prospect of higher rates weighed on gold, which earns no income, and it slid to three-month lows at $1,910 an ounce.

Wheat futures took a breather after jumping 20% ​​in two weeks as traders braced for Russia to walk away from a deal guaranteeing the safe passage of grain over the Black Sea.

Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sam Holmes

