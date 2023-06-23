Stock market today: Asian stocks fall as central banks raise interest rates again

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks fell sharply on Friday after several central banks around the world raised interest rates in their fight against inflation.

Hong Kong and Tokyo lost almost 2% and most other regional markets declined. US futures and oil prices also fell.

Japan reported that its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations that the central bank could adjust its policies to reflect upward pressures on prices, which pushed the value of the dollar against the yen higher. the rise. The Bank of Japan has held its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.

Core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, was 3.2% in May, above the official target of 2%, the government said.

We think there are signs of inflationary pressure on the supply side, but it’s certainly not strong enough for the BOJ to cause immediate tightening, ING Economics said in a commentary.

The dollar was trading at 143.11 yen against 143.10 yen, near its highest level since November. A weaker Japanese yen increases costs for Japanese businesses and consumers given the country’s heavy reliance on imports.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.8% at 32,654.37 at noon and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.9% at 18,845.04.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,572.33, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.2% to 7,110.40. Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,381.89, even as the majority of stocks fell. A rebound in tech stocks helped eclipse losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark afloat.

Gains in high-growth stocks also led the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading 1% gain to 13,630.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 33,946.71.

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

Stock indices in Europe have fallen following the latest rate hikes. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.8%. The Bank of England’s latest interest rate hike marked its 13th consecutive hike in its effort to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

In the United States, meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and further rate hikes may be needed. Powell testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to rein in painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates twice more this year as it tries to bring inflation back to its stated target of 2% .

Central banks around the world have raised interest rates to make borrowing more expensive and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. But the strategy risks going too far, stunting growth and dragging economies into recession.

In Asia, central banks have begun to hold interest rates steady or, in the case of Vietnam, cut them as their economies have slowed.

High interest rates have already slowed manufacturing and other sectors of the US economy. They also helped cause three high-profile bankruptcies in the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained high last week, a possible sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are starting to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

In the housing industry, sales of previously occupied homes strengthened last month to beat economists’ expectations for a slide.

In other trading on Friday, the benchmark U.S. crude lost 96 cents to $68.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $3.02 to $69.51 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 96 cents to $73.39 a barrel.

The euro was trading at $1.0933, down from $1.0960.

___

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.