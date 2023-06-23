Business
Stock market today: Wall Street points lower in pre-market as rate hike anxiety continues
Wall Street markets fell early Friday as anxiety continued the day before when a handful of central banks around the world raised interest rates in their fight against inflation.
S&P 500 futures slid 0.6% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 0.4%. Barring a reversal, the benchmark S&P 500 is on course for its first losing week in six years.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and further rate hikes may be needed. Powell testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.
The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to rein in painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates twice more this year as it tries to bring inflation back to its stated target of 2% .
High interest rates have already slowed manufacturing and other sectors of the US economy. They also helped cause three high-profile failures of the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.
Central banks around the world have raised interest rates to make borrowing more expensive and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. But the strategy risks going too far, stunting growth and dragging economies into recession.
The US government says the economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January to March, although a final estimate will be available next week.
This sluggish growth fueled anxiety about a potential recession and put pressure on oil prices.
After falling $3.02 on Thursday, the benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.05 to $68.46 a barrel early Friday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, fell 99 cents to $73.36 a barrel.
In Europe on Thursday, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. It was the 13th consecutive hike by central banks. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.
In Asia, central banks have begun to hold interest rates steady or, in the case of Vietnam, cut them as their economies have slowed.
Japan reported that its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations that the central bank could adjust its policies to reflect upward pressures on prices, which pushed the value of the dollar against the yen higher. the rise. The Bank of Japan has held its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.
The core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food prices, was 3.2% in May, above the official target of 2% for a 14th consecutive month, the report said. government.
We think there are signs of inflationary pressure on the supply side, but it’s certainly not strong enough for the BOJ to cause immediate tightening, ING Economics said in a commentary.
The dollar was trading at 143.13 yen, up slightly from 143.10 yen and close to its highest level since November. A weaker Japanese yen increases costs for Japanese businesses and consumers given the country’s heavy reliance on imports.
In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.5% to 32,781.54 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% to 18,889.97. Shanghai was closed for vacation.
In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,570.10, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3% to 7,099.20. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.
In Europe at midday, the German DAX lost 1%, Paris, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.4% and the British FTSE 100 lost 0.5%.
The euro was trading at $1.0890, down from $1.0960.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, even as the majority of stocks fell. A rebound in tech stocks helped eclipse losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark afloat.
Gains in high-growth stocks also led the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading 1% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%.
–
Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.westernslopenow.com/news/business/stock-market-today-asian-shares-sink-as-central-banks-crank-interest-rates-still-higher/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The ECB recommends changes to reporting racism in cricket
- From protein prediction to fashion design
- Stock market today: Wall Street points lower in pre-market as rate hike anxiety continues
- PTI chief ignores ACE summons for third time
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- Ghost, ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Actor Woody McClain Pens Action Comic
- Turkey’s central bank faces key test on economic recovery after Erdogan’s re-election |
- President invites grandchildren to congregational Friday prayers at Istiqlal Mosque
- Mittie, Tang compete in Big 12 Hoops in the Park
- Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet CEOs at end of Washington visit
- Striking Hollywood writers say they will win
- Highlights from Paris Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024