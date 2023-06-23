Stock market today: Wall Street points lower in pre-market as rate hike anxiety continues

Wall Street markets fell early Friday as anxiety continued the day before when a handful of central banks around the world raised interest rates in their fight against inflation.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.6% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 0.4%. Barring a reversal, the benchmark S&P 500 is on course for its first losing week in six years.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and further rate hikes may be needed. Powell testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to rein in painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates twice more this year as it tries to bring inflation back to its stated target of 2% .

High interest rates have already slowed manufacturing and other sectors of the US economy. They also helped cause three high-profile failures of the US banking system. The banking sector remains under pressure, even after the federal government moved quickly to provide support.

Central banks around the world have raised interest rates to make borrowing more expensive and slow economic growth to stifle inflation. But the strategy risks going too far, stunting growth and dragging economies into recession.

The US government says the economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January to March, although a final estimate will be available next week.

This sluggish growth fueled anxiety about a potential recession and put pressure on oil prices.

After falling $3.02 on Thursday, the benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.05 to $68.46 a barrel early Friday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 99 cents to $73.36 a barrel.

In Europe on Thursday, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. It was the 13th consecutive hike by central banks. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

In Asia, central banks have begun to hold interest rates steady or, in the case of Vietnam, cut them as their economies have slowed.

Japan reported that its inflation rate was higher than expected, adding to expectations that the central bank could adjust its policies to reflect upward pressures on prices, which pushed the value of the dollar against the yen higher. the rise. The Bank of Japan has held its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for a decade as policymakers keep credit cheap to encourage more investment and spending.

The core inflation rate, excluding volatile energy and food prices, was 3.2% in May, above the official target of 2% for a 14th consecutive month, the report said. government.

We think there are signs of inflationary pressure on the supply side, but it’s certainly not strong enough for the BOJ to cause immediate tightening, ING Economics said in a commentary.

The dollar was trading at 143.13 yen, up slightly from 143.10 yen and close to its highest level since November. A weaker Japanese yen increases costs for Japanese businesses and consumers given the country’s heavy reliance on imports.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.5% to 32,781.54 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% to 18,889.97. Shanghai was closed for vacation.

In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,570.10, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3% to 7,099.20. Shares also fell in Mumbai and Bangkok.

In Europe at midday, the German DAX lost 1%, Paris, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.4% and the British FTSE 100 lost 0.5%.

The euro was trading at $1.0890, down from $1.0960.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, even as the majority of stocks fell. A rebound in tech stocks helped eclipse losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark afloat.

Gains in high-growth stocks also led the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading 1% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.