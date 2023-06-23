Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday June 23
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading in New York.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Take a break
Stock futures fell on Friday as all three major indices headed for a losing week. Futures contracts linked to theThe S&P 500 fell 0.5%, Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.7% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.3%. If Wall Street ended with a week down, it would break multi-week winning streaks for each of the averages, including breaking an eight-week rally for the Nasdaq. “Markets have been under a bit of pressure since the Fed press conference and press release the other week stating that they were not going to raise interest rates at this time, but that they are likely to raise rates again 1-2x later this year,” said Yung-Yu Ma, Chief Investment Strategist at BMO Wealth Management. Follow live market updates.
2. The strike at Starbucks
Marchers with Starbucks pass through the historic Hollywood and Highlands intersection during the annual Pride Parade in Los Angeles, June 12, 2022.
david mcnew | Getty Images
Starbucks employees will go on strike starting Friday in response to actions by some cafes to remove or ban Pride month decorations, the Starbucks Workers United union said. Workers at around 150 stores, representing around 3,500 employees, have pledged to take part in the strikes, which will take place next week. It’s the latest in an ongoing battle between Starbucks and its workers’ union and comes at a time of heightened tensions between LGBTQ+ campaigns and corporate support. Last week, Starbucks Workers United claimed employees at dozens of stores were not allowed to decorate for Pride. Starbucks said at the time that it had not changed its policy on store decor.
3. Out of the auction block
A closed Bed Bath & Beyond store in San Francisco, California, U.S., Monday, April 24, 2023.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A pair of bankruptcy auctions ended on Thursday, with deposed retailer Bed Bath & Beyond and embattled media company Vice each named the winning bidders. Bed Bath’s intellectual property and digital assets will be sold to Overstock.com for $21.5 million, while Vice will be sold to Fortress Investment Group for $350 million, with plans to emerge from bankruptcy. Despite the auction, Bed Bath’s affairs are not yet completely settled. The company has chosen to conduct a separate sales process for its Buy Buy Baby business, which has long been its most promising banner.
4. Due SCOTUS decisions
People gather during a protest in support of student debt forgiveness as the Supreme Court begins oral argument in the United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Sarah Silbiger | The Washington Post | Getty Images
The Supreme Court is expected to issue its rulings around 10 a.m. ET on Friday, with at least one major decision still imminent. Judges set to rule in coming days on Biden administration challenges student loan forgiveness plan that would forgive debt of up to $20,000 for many Americans. Borrowers have been left in limbo for much of the past few months as the administration defended its plan in court and suspended payments. There’s no way to know if Friday’s rulings will include the student loan case, and the court has already scheduled another release date for Tuesday. It also has yet to rule on the affirmative action cases at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
5. Tragic end
Maxar satellite image of the search effort to find the missing Titan submersible.
Maxar Technologies
The five passengers of a deep-sea submersible exploring the wreck of the Titanic are believed to be dead after a day of searching and what authorities are now calling a “catastrophic implosion.” Debris found Thursday on the ocean floor, about 1,600 feet from the wreckage of the famous passenger ship, was determined to belong to the submersible, called the Titan. OceanGate Expeditions, the company that offered the rare miles below the surface, has confirmed the loss of its CEO, Stockton Rush, along with Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The announcement caps a dramatic and closely watched rescue effort that involved experts and agencies from multiple countries rushing to find the crew before the ship’s emergency oxygen supply ran out.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Kate Rogers, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Lillian Rizzo and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.
