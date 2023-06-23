



New York, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the publication of the report “Global Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market 2023-2027” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470308/?utm_source=GNW

The Stock Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market report provides comprehensive analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors .

The report offers up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for ETFs, growing demand for investment opportunities, and growing popularity of social trading. The Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market is segmented as follows:

Per channel

Offline

On line By type

Brokerage in derivatives and commodities

Stock brokerage

Bond brokerage

Scholarships

Others By geographical landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America This study identifies the growing popularity of online trading platforms as one of the main reasons for the growth of the stock brokerage and stock market services market over the next few years. In addition, the growing adoption of robo-advisors for managing investors’ investment portfolios and increasing adoption of new online applications for trading and investing will drive significant demand in the market.

The Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market report covers the following areas:

Stock brokerage and stock market services market size

Securities Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market Forecast

Stock Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services Market Industry Analysis The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their position in the market, and in line with that, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors in the Stock Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services market including Ameriprise Financial Inc., Bank of America Corp., Euronext NV, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., ICBC Co. Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kt Corp., Morgan Stanley , National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Raymond James Financial Inc., Shanghai Stock Exchange, State Street Corp., StoneX Group Inc., Tadawul Group, The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., The Vanguard Group Inc., TMX Group Ltd., and Wells Fargo and Co.. In addition, the Stock Brokerage and Stock Exchange Services market analysis report includes information on trends and challenges upcoming which will influence the growth of the market. It’s about helping businesses strategize and take advantage of all the growth opportunities ahead.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including contributions from key industry participants. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of major vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources by analysis of key parameters such as profit, prices, competition and specials. It presents various facets of the market by identifying the major industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable and the result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Market research reports provide a comprehensive competitive landscape and in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

