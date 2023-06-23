DOE announces more than $21 million to advance commercialization of clean energy solutions





WASHINGTON DC The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) today announced more than $21 million in funding for 30 projects at 16 national laboratories to power clean energy solutions. This funding will help address key commercialization challenges, while improving laboratory processes, creating accessibility to clean energy resources, and improving connections to underserved communities. This investment brings our country closer to the Biden-Harris administrations’ goal of lowering energy costs, creating well-paying union jobs, and deploying clean energy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. As America transitions to a clean energy economy, it’s critical that we reduce the time lag between the invention of clean energy technology and its availability to consumers, saidU.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. DOE National Laboratories are developing clean energy technologies that will reduce energy costs for Americans, enhance our countries’ economic stability, and continue to advance President Bidens’ decarbonization goals. Technology Commercialization Fund (CTF) Basic Annual Credits Basic Laboratory Infrastructure for Market Readiness (CLIMR)lab callsolicited proposals to advance energy technologies and strengthen existing practices. Bringing clean energy technologies to market successfully is a complex and essential process for achieving the nation’s climate goals. The selected projects will simplify commercialization processes, accelerate the development of existing promising technologies and launch the development of new energy solutions. More than 39 partner entities will join our national laboratories to achieve the objectives of the CLIMR project. The lab call offered six topics aimed at addressing commercialization challenges, accelerating the development of promising technologies, and streamlining processes to effectively deliver clean energy solutions to market. Technology-specific partnership projects represent 80% of the total federal funding allocated to the CLIMR lab call. The DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) coordinates the TCF and strengthens DOE’s commercialization partnerships. OTT collaborated with the following DOE program offices for the CLIMR 2023 lab call: Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, Office of Geothermal Technologies, Office of Hydrogen and Battery Technologies Solar Power Technology Office, Wind Power Technology Office, Water Power Technology Office, Nuclear Power Office, Electricity Office and Cyber ​​Security Office , energy security and emergency response. To see descriptions of selected CLIMR projects, visit the TCF Base webpage. To stay up to date with the latest funding opportunities and OTT achievements, subscribe to receive the OTT newsletter by email.

