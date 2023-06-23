Stock market today: Wall Street falls again as oil prices and global stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) Another drop in stocks on Friday has Wall Street on track to close its first losing week in the past six.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trade, falling further from last week when it hit its highest level in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 135 points, or 0.4%, at 33,812 as of 1:56 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Overseas markets also fell, while crude oil prices tumbled on fears that a recession-threatened global economy could burn less fuel.

Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected, according to a preliminary report measuring manufacturing and services companies. This adds to market hesitation this week, caused by a higher interest rate crank by central banks around the world as they try to rein in high inflation. High rates lower inflation by slowing the economy, increasing the risk of recession.

High interest rates in the United States have already dragged manufacturing and other industries into contraction, while helping to cause several banking system failures that have shaken confidence. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that while his central bank didn’t raise rates last week, it could still impose a few more hikes by the end of this year.

Critics also said the U.S. stock market needed a breather after climbing too far, too fast after rallying more than 20% since mid-October.

Much of the exuberance was due to the fact that the US economy had managed to avoid a recession, even though the Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace since the start of 2022. The labor market, in particular, is remained remarkably strong.

Wall Street’s hope was that slowing inflation could cause the Fed to ease rates, while a small number of stocks soared to incredible highs amid a frenzy around technology. artificial intelligence.

Most Wall Street traders still expect fewer rate hikes this year than the Fed has suggested. They may be underestimating the Fed’s resolve yet again, economist Ethan Harris wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

At the start of the hike cycle, the goal was to avoid a recession,” he said. “However, with persistently high inflation, the focus has shifted from doing too little to doing too much.

A preliminary report released Friday said the overall U.S. economy continues to grow, even as the manufacturing sector is contracting and its output has fallen to its lowest level in five months.

The question remains how resilient growth in the services sector can be in the face of declining manufacturing and the lagged effect of past rate hikes, said Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Any new rise in rates will of course have an additional moderating effect on this sector, which is particularly sensitive to variations in borrowing costs.

A slowing economy would likely mean pressure on energy demand, and the price of a barrel of benchmark US oil fell 0.8% to $68.94. Brent, the international standard, fell 0.8% to $73.78 a barrel.

This has helped drag energy stocks to some of the biggest losses on Wall Street. Halliburton lost 1.1%.

Tech companies have also been hit hard. Higher interest rates hurt all types of investments, from stocks to bonds to crypto, but high-growth stocks tend to be among the hardest hit. A 0.7% drop for Microsoft and a 1.2% drop for Tesla were among the heaviest weights in the S&P 500.

On the winning side of Wall Street was CarMax. It jumped 9.1% after announcing a much larger profit for the last quarter than analysts expected.

The Supreme Court has backed Coinbases’ efforts to end customer lawsuits as the crypto exchange tries to get disputes out of court and to arbitrate. The shares rose 7.6%.

In European stock markets, the German DAX lost 1% and the French CAC 40 fell 0.6%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.5%.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a larger than expected margin to a 15-year high. It was the 13th consecutive hike by central banks. The central banks of Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

In Asia, Hong Kongs Hang Seng lost 1.7%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% after its inflation rate came in higher than expected. That added to expectations that its central bank could adjust its policies for ultra-low interest rates. The Bank of Japan held its benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for a decade as policymakers encouraged more investment and spending.

In the bond market, yields fell as investors sought safer places to store cash amid worries about the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.75% from 3.79% on Thursday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.