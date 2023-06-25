These 6 ETFs Make Great Buy-and-Hold Investments

Exchange-traded funds are securities that look like mutual funds but are more easily traded, like stocks. Here are a few index ETFs that can make great buy-and-hold investments.

1. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker symbol: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 Index of the 500 largest publicly traded US companies. Like the S&P 500, the ETF uses a market weighting strategy, giving larger companies a higher weighting.

2. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight (RSP) ETF is also an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, but it uses an equal-weighted approach so that larger companies don’t eclipse smaller ones.

3. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) provides exposure to large- and mid-cap US companies that are expected to grow earnings at an above-average rate, relative to the broader stock market.

Business Briefing Become a business insider with the latest news.

4. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) invests in real estate stocks with an emphasis on real estate investment trusts (REITs).

5. The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks an index of dividend-paying stocks known for the quality and sustainability of their dividend payouts. It recently posted a dividend yield of 3.8%.

6. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE (IEFA) ETF focuses on companies from Europe, Australia and Asia, allowing investors to add some international diversification to their portfolios.

ask the fool

SB, Maryville, TN: What is the market share?

The madman responds: A company’s market share is the share it can claim of the market for a particular product or service.

Think mobile devices, like the smartphone you probably have nearby. It may seem like almost everyone owns an Apple device, but in the US (according to StatCounter), Apple’s market share was 62% recently, with Samsung at 25% and Motorola at 4%. Globally, the situation is a bit different, with Apple recently holding a 31% market share, Samsung 25% and Xiaomi 11%. Apple is clearly dominant, but not so long ago it was neck and neck with Samsung, and often followed it.

Meanwhile, when it comes to passenger car and light truck sales, General Motors recently nabbed a 16.5% market share (according to MarkLines), followed by Toyota at 13.8% and Ford at 12.3%.

Knowing a company’s market share and whether its trend is up or down can help you with your investment decisions.

From AH, Bend, Oregon: When the shares in my Roth IRA pay dividends, are they taxable?

The madman responds: No. The money you put into your Roth IRA is after-tax money; Although contributions to traditional IRAs and 401(k)s reduce your taxable income for the year of your contribution, those to Roth IRAs do not.

The main selling point of Roth accounts is that the money in them can grow and grow and, assuming you follow the rules, everything is available to you later, to be withdrawn tax-free. And if or when some of your holdings generate dividends, that money also stays in your account (ideally invested), until it’s finally withdrawn, tax-free. Learn more about Fool.com/retirement.

school of fools

It is often considered taboo or perhaps simply inappropriate to talk about money. Indeed, a recent survey by the folks at Empower found that 62% of respondents don’t talk about money with others and respondents were more likely to talk about death or politics than financial matters.

This is bad news, because most of us don’t know as much about finance and money management as we would like, and we can learn a lot from each other on these topics.

Talking about money with other people can help you discover effective habits and strategies that your friends or family members are employing. And when they made regrettable mistakes, like borrowing too much on credit cards or spending too much on a house or a car, you could learn from their mistakes. Sharing your own experiences freely with others can help them open up and share theirs with you.

If you’re in a serious relationship with someone, it’s a good idea to have conversations about money. Make sure you’re on the same page about how you’ll save and spend what you have, otherwise you might end up saving aggressively only to find your partner is spending aggressively, never reaching the bottom line. financial goals.

Talking about money with your kids can also be a powerful move, setting them up for success and financial security. Let them see you paying your bills and saving for goals like a big family vacation or college tuition. Discuss challenges you face, such as paying off credit card debt or finding a better-paying job. Ideally, let them see how you invest your money and perhaps interest them in investing in the stock market. After all, young people have the most to gain from investing in stocks because their money has plenty of time to grow.

With the parents, you could discuss their financial situation and their successes and challenges. With people in or nearing retirement, discuss topics such as saving for retirement, living on a fixed income, and buying long-term care insurance.

My smartest investment

From PL, online: My smartest investment was spending nothing to get a library card. At my local public library, I read all the books on fundamental investing.

The madman responds: It’s a great reminder that not all investments are financial. We can and must! investing time and energy in our health, relationships, careers and knowledge. Using a rich and free resource such as a public library is a very smart decision, as investments in knowledge can be very profitable.

You’ve also been smart in focusing on fundamental investing. There are many ways to approach investing, such as chasing momentum stocks thinking that what goes up will keep going up (it may not), or going into the day trading to make quick profits in short periods of time (also a risky business). Fundamental investing involves studying the factors that affect a company’s stock price, such as its growth rates, profit margins, debt and cash levels, and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. to estimate its intrinsic value and its long-term potential. term investment.

Value investors like Warren Buffett, who aim to buy stocks when they are undervalued, often assess company fundamentals. They will look for healthy, growing companies whose stocks appear to be trading well below their intrinsic value.

Who am I?

My roots go back five generations, to my founding in 1911 as a buttercream candy company. In 2008, I acquired Wrigley, whose roots date back to 1891, when its founder started selling baking powder and offered free chewing gum with every box. I started making M&Ms in 1941 for the US Army. Today, I am a privately owned confectionary, food and pet care giant with nearly $45 billion in annual sales and more than 140,000 employees. My brands include Bens Original, Cesar, CocoaVia, Dove, Extra, Kind, M&Ms, Snickers, Pedigree and Whiskas. Who am I?

Can’t remember the trivial question from last week? Find it here.

Answer to last week’s questions: Wells Fargo