STOCK MARKET OVERVIEW: Investments fall from 20.19 billion naira to 41.98 billion naira

The value of shares traded on the Nigerian stock market in the past week was 41.986 billion naira, traded in 39,764 trades for 3.369 billion shares.

Note that trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange the previous week recorded 62.176 billion naira, traded for 4.276 billion shares in 44,344 trades.

This indicates that the value of investments in the stock market over the past two weeks has fallen by N20.19 billion or 32.4%, according to an analysis of stock market data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), l capital market authority.

Best Performing NGX Sector

The best performing sector was the financial services sector, with investors trading 2.515 billion shares, valued at 23.030 billion naira, in 19,895 trades on its floor.

The oil and gas industry was ranked second with 162.226 million shares worth N4.174 billion in 2,953 transactions.

The conglomerate industry ranks third, with turnover of 148.138 million shares worth N530.633 million in 1,962 transactions.

The first three actions

Universal Insurance Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc (measured by volume) were the top three stocks by volume.

According to market data, Universal Insurance, UBA and GTCO accounted for 865.658 million shares, worth N12.138 billion, traded in 4,786 transactions.

Of the total shares traded in the past week, the three companies contributed 25.70% and 28.91% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover.

Top five winners of the week

Skyway Aviation stock gained N2.85 kobo, ending the week with N9.25 kobo per share, higher than the N6.40 kobo it started with.

FTN Cocoa’s share rose to N1.90 kobo per share, from N1.35 kobo per share, gaining N0.55 kobo.

Chams Holding saw its share price increase by N0.15 kobo, ending the week at N0.57 kobo, as opposed to the opening price of N0.42 kobo.

Japaul Golds stock value rose to N0.65 kobo per share, increasing by N0.16 kobo, from N0.49 kobo.

Golden Guinea Brews stock closed the week at N1.39 kobo per share against N1.06 per share, appreciating by N1.14 kobo.

Top 5 losers of the week

Jaiz Banks’ share lost N0.33 kobo, to settle at N1.41 kobo, below the N1.74 kobo it opened the week with.

Secure Electronic Technologies shares fell 17.39% to close at 0.38 kob per share, versus the opening price of 0.46 kob per share.

C&I Leasing also reported a loss of 0.62 kobo naira, sending the stock down to 3.88 kobo naira per share from 4.50 kobo naira per share.

Sterling Financial Holdings Companys stock fell to N2.57 kobo, losing N0.38 kobo, from the N2.95 kobo per share it started trading with.

Ikeja Hotel’s share fell from N3.40 kobo to N3 kobo per share, losing N0.40 kobo in five days.

