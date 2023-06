The history of the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange building

Patel worked in collaboration with renowned structural designer Kamal Hadkar to realize his vision. Their innovations and risk-taking were validated twenty years later when the building emerged relatively unscathed after a car bomb exploded in ESB’s basement in March 1993. At the end of the 1980s, the second phase of the building resumed, to create a vast market hall. This single-domed space was for brokers to throng and peddle their wares, shouting Carry out! Deedha! (Gujarati for bought and sold). Patel and Hadkar teamed up again to create a structural system that allowed new basements to be excavated even as the superstructure rose, a combination of straight and Y-shaped columns, angled steel mullions and RCC tiles. It happened during the stock market boom, fueled for more than a year by Harshad Mehta and others. Rising indices kept the building in the news every day. The image of the skyscraper took up more media space than the Taj Mahal, and it continued even after the inevitable collapse. Jeejeebhoy Tower, which remained Mumbai’s tallest building until the millennium, has since been eclipsed by several taller ones. Interestingly, the skyscrapers of the past were primarily commercial and office buildings, while today’s growing buildings are largely residential. This reflects the unshakable hold of real estate on the city as well as the changing nature of the workplace. What is certain is that the forms of construction authorized in a freer era are no longer possible due to the cost of land as well as municipal ordinances. High-rise buildings today are less expressive than they ever were in the past (despite the fancy party hats and LED lights), and can be seen as building regulations made concrete. The Bombay Stock Exchange led the skyscraper boom in the city, with the RBI tower rising not far away and, as the builder/developer took center stage, the confections of Hafeez Contractor. Inevitably, the brokerage and trading business has had its own paradigm shift. Ironically, only the architects are confronted with their creations, the Bombay Stock Exchange went online on March 14, 1995, making the newly completed trading floor suddenly silent. (Mustansir Dalvi teaches architecture at Sir JJ College of Architecture, MumbaI)

