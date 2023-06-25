Connect with us

Here’s why Natco Pharma is the stock to buy this week

The Nifty has shown weakness recently, as it has seen declines for two consecutive days. Over a shorter period, the index slipped again. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating a negative divergence, indicating weakening bullish momentum. Looking at the support levels, there is visible support at 18,500, and if the index breaks below this level, it could potentially drop towards 18,200. On the other hand, there is resistance at 18,800 on the upper end of the index.

The Bank Nifty Index witnessed an ongoing battle between bulls and bears throughout the week. The index is facing resistance at the 44,000 level, where the highest open interest is building on the call side. On the other hand, support is seen at the 43500PE level, where the sell writers are active. A breakout either side of this range will likely result in a directional move for the index. However, the overall sentiment remains bearish as long as the index remains below the 44,000 level.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma Index showed resilience despite the overall selling pressure in the market. In fact, the index experienced a break above a declining trend line, indicating a trend change to the positive side. Additionally, the index sits comfortably above a critical moving average, further supporting the notion of a potential upside move.

Looking ahead, it is possible for the Nifty Pharma index to climb higher in the medium term, with a potential target range of 14,000 to 14,500. This suggests bullish sentiment for the pharmaceutical sector. On the downside, there is a notable support level at 12500, indicating a level at which the index could find stability during any corrective moves.

Here are two stocks to trade this week:

TVS Motor Company

Recommendation: Sell | Stop Loss: 1,270-1,250 | Target: 1,331

TVS Motor saw a decline below its recent consolidation phase. Moreover, it fell below a critical moving average, indicating a bearish trend. The RSI also showed a bearish crossover, signaling a potential downward move. At the lower end, the stock may drop towards the 1250 range. Conversely, there is resistance at 1331 at the upper end, suggesting a level where the stock’s upward move may encounter difficulty.

Natco Pharma

Recommendation: Buy | Stop Loss: 640 | Target: 750

The stock recently experienced a strong breakout on the daily chart, accompanied by a strong increase in volumes. Moreover, it also had a weekly breakout, surpassing the previous five-week high. The RSI momentum indicator showed a positive cross, confirming a buy signal. The stock has support at 640 and potential upside targets are at 750.

The author is Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision. live updates on

Updated: June 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

