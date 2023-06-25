Muscat Stock Exchange changes the tick size of all securities





Muscat – The Muscat Stock Exchange announced on Sunday that it is changing the tick size of all securities listed on the local stock exchange to one baisa (1bz), effective July 2, 2023. The tick-size is the minimum increase or decrease in the price at which securities can be traded on an exchange. In other words, it is a measure of the minimum upward or downward movement in the price of a security like stocks and bonds. “The MSX announces the change in tick size to 1bz for all securities listed on the market, and this change will be effective from July 2, 2023,” the Muscat Stock Exchange said in a circular posted on its website. The amendment covers all securities listed on the MSX, including debt securities such as bonds and sukuk. The announcement stems from the MSX’s desire to improve investment attractiveness and boost trading activity and volumes. The decision should contribute positively to investors’ decisions by reducing the gap between supply and demand for traded securities. The change in tick size will allow investors to submit buy and sell orders in smaller units. This step, being part of the practices applied regionally and internationally, makes the MSX compatible with international standards, increases and regulates the continued competitiveness of the stock market. The tick-size amendment is a step forward after the MSX unveiled a package of initiatives, including market-making activity and the licensing of two companies to conduct the activity until now. The change in tick size should positively influence the movement and performance of market making activity, as a smaller tick size provides liquidity within a comfortable price range and balances buy and sell orders. sale in securities trading.

