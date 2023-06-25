Ashish Chauhan’s triumph to bridge gap between Singapore and India stock exchanges





This led to the signing of a landmark agreement for a cross-border business link known as NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. In a feat many thought impossible, Ashish Chauhan, 55-year-old Managing Director and CEO of the National Indian Stock Exchange (NSE), has successfully resolved the long-running acrimony between the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) and the NSE. . July 03, 2023 marks a historic breakthrough as the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) derivative Nifty, known as SGX Nifty, prepares to trade on a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Gujarat International Finance Tec -City (Gift City), a booming and tax-neutral financial center. This pivotal development ushers in a new era of cross-border trade and positions Gift City as a key player in the global financial landscape. This decision marks an important milestone in the collaboration between the Singapore and Indian capital markets, demonstrating Chauhan’s extraordinary ability to turn challenges into opportunities. The dispute between SGX and NSE originated in 2018 when SGX announced plans to develop Nifty-based products, prompting NSE and another Indian exchange to halt data feeds to foreign exchanges in a bid to conserve liquidity in India. . Legal battles ensued and the Bombay High Court ordered arbitration of the two exchanges. However, through a series of visits and negotiations, including personal trips by SGX Group CEO Loh Boon Chye and NSE officials, Chauhan played a pivotal role in bringing the arbitration proceeding to an end in September. 2020. This led to the signing of a historic agreement for a cross-border trade link known as NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. As part of the agreement, Nifty’s derivatives contracts will be rebranded as GIFT Nifty, emphasizing the innovative path Chauhan has charted to foster collaboration between the Singapore and Indian capital markets. The SGX Nifty currently enjoys an open interest of US$6-7 billion, and with the implementation of the new GIFT Connect, it is expected to attract international and domestic liquidity pools, further enhancing the growth potential of the Indian market. . Chauhan’s visionary leadership is not limited to bridging the gap between exchanges. As head of NSE, he oversees a market of unprecedented activity and technological advancement. NSE handles around 190 million transactions on peak days, representing a staggering business value of around US$35 billion. In terms of settlement efficiency, NSE’s T plus 1 schedule outperforms other major exchanges, such as the United States at T plus 2 and Indonesia’s transition from T plus 3 to T plus 2. NSE’s success under Chauhan’s leadership can be attributed to his unconventional journey in the world of finance. Born to civil servant parents in Gujarat, he first attended local schools before being selected for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. However, his fascination with economics led him to pursue an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta. Chauhan’s expertise in technology and finance paved the way for his pivotal role in founding NSE, where he played a key role in modernizing the exchange and overtaking the trading volumes of its Crosstown rival, the Bombay Stock Exchange. After his stint with Reliance Group and a stint as CEO of the Indian Premier League cricket franchise, Chauhan returned to the stock market. Last July, he took over as head of NSE, which was embroiled in controversies surrounding exchange manipulation and preferential access to its trading system. Chauhan wasted no time in prioritizing modernization of NSE’s technology infrastructure, aiming for even greater scalability and efficiency. NSE’s impressive performance and potential has attracted a diverse group of investors including Life Insurance Corp of India and State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender. Currently, NSE is seeking clearance from the Indian regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for a public tender offer. As order matching trades shift to Gift City, Gujarat, the promise of a thriving Indian market becomes even more tangible. With Chauhan’s unwavering determination to transform NSE into a model institution, positions him as a visionary leader and catalyst for change in the Indian financial landscape. Ashish Chauhan’s remarkable journey from a Gujarati-speaking son of a civil servant to the vanguard of India’s financial revolution exemplifies the power of determination and innovation. As he continues to steer NSE to greater heights, his relentless pursuit of excellence sets a precedent for the financial world. With Chauhan at the helm, the Indian capital market is poised to reach new heights, attracting global investors and cementing its position as a key player on the international stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dsij.in/dsijarticledetail/mission-accomplished-ashish-chauhans-triumph-in-bridging-the-gap-between-singapore-and-indias-stock-exchanges-31280-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos