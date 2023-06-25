AI Frenzy and Bank Crash: First-Half Stock Market Themes

(Bloomberg) – Stock market predictions are hard to do and it proved in the first half of the year that almost no one predicted a $5 trillion AI-fueled rebound in tech , nor a banking crisis.

In these themes, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. has become the star child of the AI ​​frenzy, while Tesla Inc. has once again become a cherished investor. A group of US regional lenders collapsed, while Credit Suisse Group AG was taken over by Swiss rival UBS Group AG.

For equity investors, returns this year have been flat, after a brutal 2022. Japan stood out, with stocks there staging a global rally.

Megacap technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have almost single-handedly generated gains in the S&P 500, spurred by the perception that their strong balance sheets and sustainable revenue streams provide a safe haven at a time when economies are on the brink of recession.

Some things haven’t changed much. High inflation and high interest rates are themes that have continued to dominate investor sentiment, while China remains in focus as the expected economic recovery from the Covid-19 shutdowns falters. out of breath.

Looking ahead, Barclays Private Banks chief market strategist Julien Lafargue expects shares to trade in a tight range over the next six months. The impact of higher rates is going to be a slow-burning issue, he said in an interview, it will eat away at earnings over time.

As a result, investors will have to look more carefully for the next winning bet, according to Lafargue, who points out that energy and banks are attractively valued.

Here’s a look at some of the themes from the first half:

AI Frenzy

Buzz around AI has led investors to pour a record amount of money into the tech sector, adding nearly $5 trillion to the value of companies on the Nasdaq 100 index. Nvidia, whose chips are used in artificial intelligence applications, led the gains, nearly tripling and taking the company’s market value to more than $1 trillion.

Some believe AI will drive efficiency and increase profit margins across many industries, while others see the tech rally being driven by fear of being replaced (FOBR) if AI is to take over the world , you might as well hedge it by owning robot stocks.

Twin Tesla

After dropping a record 65% in 2022, Tesla has more than doubled in value this year, including a record 13-day winning streak through mid-June. This has triggered warning signs, with the Relative Strength Index pushing deeper into overbought territory and recently reaching levels not seen since late 2021.

Along with broader technology gains, the push was fueled by a positive news flow that included General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. taking steps to adapt their electric vehicles to Teslas superchargers, and Model 3 sedans becoming eligible for the full US tax credit.

Teslas AI Dreams may already be in storage: Tech Watch

Banking crises

Banks have encountered troubles on both sides of the Atlantic. In Europe, Credit Suisse’s jitters turned into outright panic as clients withdrew money from the former Swiss financial icon. The company was taken over by UBS after the government hastily staged a takeover.

And in the United States, regional banks with combined assets of more than $500 billion have collapsed. Two of them Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank of New York have been hurt by their connections to cryptocurrencies. Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank, meanwhile, were stung by investments that proved vulnerable to rapid central bank rate hikes.

Swings in China

China’s CSI 300 index started the year with its best January since 2009, rising more than 7% amid optimism that Covid-19 restrictions will end. Yet by May the benchmark had erased all those gains as a weaker yuan and the financial fragility of some local property developers added to lingering worries about growth and geopolitics.

Investors who had hoped for a significant economic stimulus from Beijing are growing impatient, and geopolitical tensions have not helped. Beijing has banned purchases of products from U.S. company Micron Technology Inc. on national security grounds, spurring Republican efforts to sanction a Chinese semiconductor company.

Back from Japan

Japan rebounded as the Topix index hit a 33-year high. Growing acceptance of inflation could be one of the factors behind the gains, as well as signs of better corporate governance. The market is also still remarkably cheap, with a large number of companies trading below book value or with very high net cash levels.

It’s no wonder, then, that Japanese stocks even get Warren Buffett’s approval.

–With help from Subrat Patnaik and Michael Msika.

