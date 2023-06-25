Market prediction next week (June 26-30, 2023)

Market forecast next week (June 26-30, 2023):Indian stock markets ended a four-week winning streak and ended lower for the week. Domestic market sentiments were hit due to weak global signals, delayed monsoon and FII remaining net sellers in most trading sessions. Major global markets fell sharply last week as investor fears of interest rate hikes and recessions reignited

The week ahead will be truncated as the domestic markets will remain closed on June 28, 2023 due to Bakri Id. The Indian markets will trigger volatility next week as traders roll over F&O positions from near month to far month due to l monthly expiration of F&Os.

Global indices, monsoon progress and macroeconomic data will also remain focused and define the direction of the market next week. Other key factors that may impact the stock market forecast are listed below.

Stock market predictions next week (June 26-30, 2023)

F&O Expiry: Nifty & Bank Nifty Prediction

On Friday, the Nifty index finished lower for the second straight day and gained support near the important 18650 level in the intraday session, slightly weakening bias and sentiment. The break of the Nifty index below the 18650 area would trigger a further slide in the coming days with the 18450 area as the major support level.

To improve the bias, again the Nifty Index needs bullish movement and a hold above the 18800 area to anticipate a fresh break above the previous peak area of ​​the level. 18887. On a weekly basis, the Nifty index could be trading in a range of 18400-18900 levels.

The Bank Nifty Index continues to remain lackluster, hovering near the 43500 and 43800 levels, with major frontline banking stocks remaining weak throughout Friday’s session.

For the Bank Nifty Index, the 43000 level remains the strong support while 44400 would be a strong resistance, these levels need to be broken decisively for a fresh breakout. Next week, the Bank Nifty index may be trading in a range of 42800-44500 levels.

Progress in the monsoon

The progress of the monsoon will be closely watched by traders next week. On Thursday, India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) said the country’s cumulative rainfall was 31% below normal as of June 22. The slow progress of the monsoon and insufficient rainfall could combine to reduce agricultural production.

Declining agricultural production tends to drive up food prices and limit the growth of the agricultural sector and ultimately resulted in high inflation, which again can impact GDP growth. According to the recent updates from Indian Meteorological Departments (IMD) on June 23, 2023, the southwest monsoon has progressed further. Positive news on the progress of the monsoon may support domestic markets next week.

Macroeconomic data

According to RBI data released on Friday, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.350 billion in the week ending June 16, 2023. Total reserves stand at $596.098 billion. With the exception of gold, all other components saw strong gains on a weekly basis. In the coming week, the market will react positively to news about foreign exchange reserves.

Below are some important macroeconomic data that will be released in the coming week that will impact the market, especially on the last trading day.

Economic data next week June 30, 2023 Growth in bank deposits June June 30, 2023 Growth in bank loans June June 30, 2023 T1 current account June 30, 2023 External debt T1 June 30, 2023 Infrastructure Production May June 30, 2023 Foreign exchange reserve

Global stock market forecast next week

Major global equity indices ended lower and had a negative impact on domestic markets during the week. Interest rate hikes, persistent inflation and weak economic data have sparked recession concerns among investors, primarily in Western countries like the US and Europe. Weaker-than-expected stimulus from Beijing and weak economic data coming mainly from Japan also hit Asian markets during the week.

Global equity markets are expected to remain volatile over the coming week as the focus shifts to more macro data. Over the coming week, global investors will be watching the ECB’s Central Bank Forum event closely for clarity on inflation and the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

China’s industrial profits, US and UK’s GDP growth rate, China’s PMI and US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index will determine the direction of the global market the most. next week. Other key macroeconomic data that could impact the global stock market forecast is presented below.

Global macroeconomic data

Important global macro data next week June 26, 2023 Speech by ECB President Lagarde EA June 26, 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking EA June 27, 2023 Durable Goods Ordinance May WE June 27, 2023 House Price Index May WE June 27, 2023 Consumer Confidence CB June WE June 27, 2023 May New Home Sales WE June 27, 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking EA June 28, 2023 Industrial profits can China June 28, 2023 Gfk Consumer Trust June June 28, 2023 Speech by Fed Chir Powell WE June 28, 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking EA June 29, 2023 Bank stress test WE June 29, 2023 June Consumer Confidence Japan June 29, 2023 Speech by Fed Chir Powell WE June 29, 2023 Economic Sentiments June EA June 29, 2023 Industrial Feelings June EA June 29, 2023 June Consumer Confidence EA June 29, 2023 June consumer inflation expectation EA June 29, 2023 Q1 GDP growth rate WE June 29, 2023 Weekly unemployment claims WE June 29, 2023 Price of PCE and Basic PCE WE June 30, 2023 Unemployment rate May Japan June 30, 2023 Tokyo CPI, June Core CPI Japan June 30, 2023 Industrial production May Japan June 30, 2023 June NBS PMI China June 30, 2023 Q1 GDP growth rate GB June 30, 2023 T1 current account GB June 30, 2023 Unemployment rate May EA June 30, 2023 Inflation and core inflation rate June EA June 30, 2023 Personal consumption, May expenses WE June 30, 2023 Michigan Consumer Sentiments and Inflation Exp WE June 30, 2023 PCE and Core PCE prices may WE

crude oil prices

Oil prices closed around 4% lower during the week as recession fears were sparked by aggressive rate hikes by major western central banks. It also dampens summer travel optimism in the United States. The expectation of additional stimulus from Beijing was also dropped after the Chinese central bank cut interest rates by 10 basis points instead of 15 basis points (expectation) for the -5 year term in order to to increase demand and economic recovery after the pandemic.

US-based WTI Crude fell to a 3-week low at $67.36, during the week it closed down 3.7% while London-based Brent crude was down at $73.85, from a three-week low of $72.12, it is down around 4% for the current week. Although Crude Oil prices are expected to remain stable next week, traders should still closely monitor the fluctuation in Oil prices.

FII & DII flows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were the net buyers in Indian equity markets during the week. FII bought Rs 55.49 crore while DII’s net buy was Rs 1693.08 crore of shares for the week.

Although FIIs were net buyers in Indian equity markets last week, they only bought in one trading session, in the remaining four sessions they were net sellers. Traders should closely monitor FII and DII trading activity over the next week to gauge market direction.

Conclusion:

Indian equity markets are expected to remain volatile due to monthly F&O expiry. Global signals will remain in focus as crucial economic data, the ECB Forum, could define market direction in the upcoming holiday-shortened week. You can also follow our Morning daily report at 7:30 a.m. to find out the direction of the market.

