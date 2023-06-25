Business
Market prediction next week (June 26-30, 2023)
Market forecast next week (June 26-30, 2023):Indian stock markets ended a four-week winning streak and ended lower for the week. Domestic market sentiments were hit due to weak global signals, delayed monsoon and FII remaining net sellers in most trading sessions. Major global markets fell sharply last week as investor fears of interest rate hikes and recessions reignited
The week ahead will be truncated as the domestic markets will remain closed on June 28, 2023 due to Bakri Id. The Indian markets will trigger volatility next week as traders roll over F&O positions from near month to far month due to l monthly expiration of F&Os.
Global indices, monsoon progress and macroeconomic data will also remain focused and define the direction of the market next week. Other key factors that may impact the stock market forecast are listed below.
Stock market predictions next week (June 26-30, 2023)
F&O Expiry: Nifty & Bank Nifty Prediction
On Friday, the Nifty index finished lower for the second straight day and gained support near the important 18650 level in the intraday session, slightly weakening bias and sentiment. The break of the Nifty index below the 18650 area would trigger a further slide in the coming days with the 18450 area as the major support level.
To improve the bias, again the Nifty Index needs bullish movement and a hold above the 18800 area to anticipate a fresh break above the previous peak area of the level. 18887. On a weekly basis, the Nifty index could be trading in a range of 18400-18900 levels.
The Bank Nifty Index continues to remain lackluster, hovering near the 43500 and 43800 levels, with major frontline banking stocks remaining weak throughout Friday’s session.
For the Bank Nifty Index, the 43000 level remains the strong support while 44400 would be a strong resistance, these levels need to be broken decisively for a fresh breakout. Next week, the Bank Nifty index may be trading in a range of 42800-44500 levels.
You can also follow our daily Nifty and Bank Nifty futures, trends, trading strategies and market updates on our website or Telegram channel – https://t.me/nifty50stocks1
Progress in the monsoon
The progress of the monsoon will be closely watched by traders next week. On Thursday, India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) said the country’s cumulative rainfall was 31% below normal as of June 22. The slow progress of the monsoon and insufficient rainfall could combine to reduce agricultural production.
Declining agricultural production tends to drive up food prices and limit the growth of the agricultural sector and ultimately resulted in high inflation, which again can impact GDP growth. According to the recent updates from Indian Meteorological Departments (IMD) on June 23, 2023, the southwest monsoon has progressed further. Positive news on the progress of the monsoon may support domestic markets next week.
Macroeconomic data
According to RBI data released on Friday, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.350 billion in the week ending June 16, 2023. Total reserves stand at $596.098 billion. With the exception of gold, all other components saw strong gains on a weekly basis. In the coming week, the market will react positively to news about foreign exchange reserves.
Below are some important macroeconomic data that will be released in the coming week that will impact the market, especially on the last trading day.
|Economic data next week
|June 30, 2023
|Growth in bank deposits June
|June 30, 2023
|Growth in bank loans June
|June 30, 2023
|T1 current account
|June 30, 2023
|External debt T1
|June 30, 2023
|Infrastructure Production May
|June 30, 2023
|Foreign exchange reserve
Global stock market forecast next week
Major global equity indices ended lower and had a negative impact on domestic markets during the week. Interest rate hikes, persistent inflation and weak economic data have sparked recession concerns among investors, primarily in Western countries like the US and Europe. Weaker-than-expected stimulus from Beijing and weak economic data coming mainly from Japan also hit Asian markets during the week.
Global equity markets are expected to remain volatile over the coming week as the focus shifts to more macro data. Over the coming week, global investors will be watching the ECB’s Central Bank Forum event closely for clarity on inflation and the trajectory of interest rate hikes.
China’s industrial profits, US and UK’s GDP growth rate, China’s PMI and US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index will determine the direction of the global market the most. next week. Other key macroeconomic data that could impact the global stock market forecast is presented below.
Global macroeconomic data
|Important global macro data next week
|June 26, 2023
|Speech by ECB President Lagarde
|EA
|June 26, 2023
|ECB Forum on Central Banking
|EA
|June 27, 2023
|Durable Goods Ordinance May
|WE
|June 27, 2023
|House Price Index May
|WE
|June 27, 2023
|Consumer Confidence CB June
|WE
|June 27, 2023
|May New Home Sales
|WE
|June 27, 2023
|ECB Forum on Central Banking
|EA
|June 28, 2023
|Industrial profits can
|China
|June 28, 2023
|Gfk Consumer Trust
|June
|June 28, 2023
|Speech by Fed Chir Powell
|WE
|June 28, 2023
|ECB Forum on Central Banking
|EA
|June 29, 2023
|Bank stress test
|WE
|June 29, 2023
|June Consumer Confidence
|Japan
|June 29, 2023
|Speech by Fed Chir Powell
|WE
|June 29, 2023
|Economic Sentiments June
|EA
|June 29, 2023
|Industrial Feelings June
|EA
|June 29, 2023
|June Consumer Confidence
|EA
|June 29, 2023
|June consumer inflation expectation
|EA
|June 29, 2023
|Q1 GDP growth rate
|WE
|June 29, 2023
|Weekly unemployment claims
|WE
|June 29, 2023
|Price of PCE and Basic PCE
|WE
|June 30, 2023
|Unemployment rate May
|Japan
|June 30, 2023
|Tokyo CPI, June Core CPI
|Japan
|June 30, 2023
|Industrial production May
|Japan
|June 30, 2023
|June NBS PMI
|China
|June 30, 2023
|Q1 GDP growth rate
|GB
|June 30, 2023
|T1 current account
|GB
|June 30, 2023
|Unemployment rate May
|EA
|June 30, 2023
|Inflation and core inflation rate June
|EA
|June 30, 2023
|Personal consumption, May expenses
|WE
|June 30, 2023
|Michigan Consumer Sentiments and Inflation Exp
|WE
|June 30, 2023
|PCE and Core PCE prices may
|WE
crude oil prices
Oil prices closed around 4% lower during the week as recession fears were sparked by aggressive rate hikes by major western central banks. It also dampens summer travel optimism in the United States. The expectation of additional stimulus from Beijing was also dropped after the Chinese central bank cut interest rates by 10 basis points instead of 15 basis points (expectation) for the -5 year term in order to to increase demand and economic recovery after the pandemic.
US-based WTI Crude fell to a 3-week low at $67.36, during the week it closed down 3.7% while London-based Brent crude was down at $73.85, from a three-week low of $72.12, it is down around 4% for the current week. Although Crude Oil prices are expected to remain stable next week, traders should still closely monitor the fluctuation in Oil prices.
FII & DII flows
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were the net buyers in Indian equity markets during the week. FII bought Rs 55.49 crore while DII’s net buy was Rs 1693.08 crore of shares for the week.
Although FIIs were net buyers in Indian equity markets last week, they only bought in one trading session, in the remaining four sessions they were net sellers. Traders should closely monitor FII and DII trading activity over the next week to gauge market direction.
Conclusion:
Indian equity markets are expected to remain volatile due to monthly F&O expiry. Global signals will remain in focus as crucial economic data, the ECB Forum, could define market direction in the upcoming holiday-shortened week. You can also follow our Morning daily report at 7:30 a.m. to find out the direction of the market.
If you like the post Market prediction next week (June 26-30, 2023) thank you for sharing it with others.
You might also like to read, Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Monday, June 26, 2023
Global Stock Market – Weekly News & Analysis (June 19-23)
Good investment!!
Editors office
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nifty50stocks.com/stock-market-prediction-26-27-28-29-30-june-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- TAIPEI TIMES Taiwan’s Lin and Chen win WTT doubles in Tunis
- Market prediction next week (June 26-30, 2023)
- Big tech threatens menacing growls and heartbeats
- Prigoyn as Julius Caesar. “Are you watching this, Xi Jinping?”
- Trump’s GOP lead grows after latest indictment, poll finds
- Jokowi’s speech at BBK fuels citizens’ enthusiasm to support Ganjar in his election victory
- Brandon Vazquez scores a late equalizer to earn a point for USA against Jamaica
- Human remains found near where actor Julian Sands went missing
- Retro fashion on display at the Flower Power Show in Moose Jaw
- Week 25 review: Nothing Phone (2), Google Pixel 8, OnePlus V Fold leaks
- Furious leader Wagner accuses Russia of killing his forces and vows revenge
- Marriyum slams former regime as government moves closer to IMF deal