Stocks to buy next week: Anuj Gupta suggests these five stocks to buy

*Top 5 Actions Monday*

1) Buy NTPC-SL 179, TARGET 195

Uptrend, High High High Low, Substantial Volumes

2) BUY Bharat Electronics – SL 114, TARGET 130

Strong trend, buy on dips, bullish chart pattern, fundamentally strong company.

3) BUY L&TFin- SL 109, Target 130

Strong trend, bullish chart structure, higher upper lower upper formation.

4) Bharti Airtel – SL 824, Target 890

Strong trend on the chart, trading above 3 week highs, substantial volumes, strong fundamentals, good corporate earnings.

5) HDFC Bank – SL 1605, target 1700.

Strong technical breakout, trendline breakout, recovery from oversold zone, substantial volumes seen at support levels. Fundamentally sound, good corporate earnings and technically positive stocks.

*Nifty/BankNifty/Sensex Weekly Outlook*

Last week the nifty closed negative down 0.85% and closed at the 18665 level, but during the week it tested the high of the 18886 levels. Bank nifty closed down 0.72% and closed at 43622 levels.

Sensex closed down 0.65% and closed at 62979 levels. All indices have been corrected from near lifetime levels due to profit booking seen at higher levels. The Indian stock market also reacted to negative signals from the international market.

We also saw the international market for US, European and German equities fall mainly on Friday on fears of a recession and poor economic data. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s hawkish rate outlook to Congress this week has rattled market sentiment. European stock markets slumped on weaker than expected growth in the manufacturing and service sectors. Germany’s DAX fell the most on Friday after Siemens Energy scrapped its full-year profit forecast due to issues with its wind division.

However, the fundamental side of the Indian stock market is positive as REIT investments are increasing, normal monsoon, strength of the rupiah against the dollar and good corporate earnings may provide support for the Indian economy. We may see further buying at support levels in the Indian stock market as the technical structure of the indices looks bullish.

Strong and nifty support at the 18400 then 18200 levels while resistance at the 18900 then 19000 levels. Banknifty support at the 43000 then 42300 levels while resistance at the 44200 then 45000 levels. Sensex support at the 62000 then 61300 levels while resistance at the 63500 levels then 64500. We expect to see buying activity on the support levels and we might see a positive trend in the Indian stock market due to a positive and bullish fundamental trend on the charts.

Updated: June 25, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

