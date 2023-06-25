Stock market | Markets could face volatility in shortened holiday week, global signals to boost momentum: analysts





Equity markets could face volatility in a shortened holiday week ahead amid scheduled monthly expiration of derivatives contracts, in addition to global trends that will continue to influence stock index trading. benchmark, analysts said. The focus would also remain on the monsoon movement and business activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). Equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday for Bakri Id. “As we enter a new week, the market should lack clear clues, but the expiry of June F&O contracts could introduce some volatility as traders roll over their positions,” said Santosh Meena, head of the research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. On the home front, the monsoon movement will be crucial, and fortunately it is gaining momentum, Meena said. He further added that in global markets, investors will be closely watching developments in crude oil prices, the dollar index and US bond yields. “We expect volatility to remain elevated due to the scheduled expiration of June derivatives contracts this week. As we closely monitor US markets for clues, the recent decline has certainly made the cautious mood, but durability above 33,500 in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) would keep recovery hopes alive. “Additionally, the performance of their broader indices will also be a focus, after the profit-taking period,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. A bearish trend in global equities and concerns over rate hikes by central banks unnerved investors last week. “In the global context, central banks around the world are currently focused on fighting inflation and have reiterated their commitment to hitting their target levels. This is reflected in the Fed Chairman’s hawkish commentary and rate hikes by central banks,” Vinod Nair said. , head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Nair further added that despite global concerns, the domestic market is unlikely to experience a significant correction due to favorable domestic economic indicators and a correction in international commodity prices. Last week, the benchmark BSE index fell by 405.21 points or 0.63%. The BSE Barometer hit its intraday high of 63,601.71 on Thursday. Initially, the tone was positive, but profit taking in US markets not only capped the upside but also triggered a decline in recent sessions, Mishra added. “Global and domestic signals, global market trends, crude oil prices and FII/DII investments will be the major factors driving the market,” said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd. . Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/business/markets-may-face-volatility-in-holiday-shortened-week-ahead-global-cues-to-drive-momentum-analysts/cid/1947541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos