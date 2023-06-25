Morning Bid: Russian unrest tests demand for safe havens





June 26 (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from financial markets columnist Jamie McGeever. Asian markets kicked off what looks like a fairly light week for regional economic, political and corporate drivers on Monday, with all eyes on how investors react to extraordinary events in Russia over the weekend. It is unclear what the immediate impact of the Russian mercenary advance on Moscow, withdrawal and apparent agreement with President Vladimir Putin will be on risk appetite and demand for traditional “safe haven” assets such as gold, treasury bills, the Japanese yen or the US dollar. These assets would likely have attracted strong investor demand as early as Monday morning if the Wagner Group’s march on Moscow had continued. The apparent truce, however, makes this less certain, although the situation remains fluid and huge uncertainty remains over Putin’s grip on power. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested the unrest in Russia may not be over and could take months, while China’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Beijing supports Russia in maintaining national stability. Relations between the United States and China were already at an all-time low, so differences over the crisis in Russia will come as no surprise, but could serve as a reminder of the geopolitical risks looming over global markets. Investors may be inclined to pull back for now given the broader “risk” sentiment that swept through markets on Friday. Stock markets around the world finally succumbed to heavy profit taking, with worries about inflation – especially core price pressure – and interest rates “higher for longer” triggering the most big weekly selloff in many major indices since the US banking shock in March. . The S&P 500, Nasdaq, MSCI World Index, major Chinese indices and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index all posted their biggest losses since March last week. After hitting a string of new highs in 33 years, the Nikkei broke a 10-game winning streak last week, their best streak since 2012/13. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, a broad measure of Asian stocks, fell 4.2%, its worst week since September. The U.S. yield curve inversion is now within a few basis points of the multi-decade lows hit in March, and the dollar has regained its footing over the past week – all things being equal, none of these moves is particularly positive for emerging markets. The yen is worth watching – it hit a seven-month low around 144.00 to the dollar on Friday, so it could be on the verge of a rebound if there is ample safe-haven inflow, although the US-Japan rate differentials are stacked against him. The Asian economic and political calendar this week is light, with most news likely to influence the market later in the week – Japanese and Australian retail sales on Thursday, and data from the Japanese unemployment index and Chinese purchasing managers on Friday. Here are the key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday: – Singapore Industrial Production (May) – Taiwanese industrial production – Ifo Germany Index (June) By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Diane Craft Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and non-partisanship by principles of trust. Jamie McGeever Thomson Reuters Jamie McGeever has been a financial journalist since 1998, reporting from Brazil, Spain, New York, London and now back in the United States. Focus on the economy, central banks, policymakers, and global markets – especially currencies and fixed income. Follow me on Twitter: @ReutersJamie

