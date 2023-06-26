Global Market: SGX Nifty, Crude Oil Price Until Failed Rebellion in Russia – Key Triggers for Indian Stock Market

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as geopolitical uncertainty rose after Russian mercenaries staged a short-lived rebellion over the weekend, while concerns over global growth continue to weigh on sentiment investors.

Russian mercenaries seized the southern city of Rostov on Saturday and advanced on Moscow to demand the withdrawal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine. Wagner’s private army then withdrew after reaching an agreement guaranteeing its safety and the exile of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to Belarus, Reuters reported.

In the United States, markets fell on Friday amid a sell-off, with shares of interest-rate-sensitive megacaps weighing on the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite Index, led by Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp.

On the home front, Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) activity, a flurry of key macro data points, the monsoon and primary market activity will drag the Indian stock market through a truncated holiday week.

Asian markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.38%, while the Topix fell 0.34%.

The South Korean Kospi edged up slightly and the Kosdaq rose 0.14%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures fell more than 125 points to 18,764.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, led by losses in energy stocks.

SGX Nifty traded 17.5 points, or 0.09%, down to 18,697.5, indicating a flat start for Indian indices.

Wall Street

On Friday, all US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.65%, to close at 33,727.43, while the S&P 500 fell 33.56 points, or 0.77%, to 4,348, 33. The Nasdaq Composite finished 138.09 points, or 1.01%, down at 13,492.52.

Europe

European stocks fell on Friday after a week full of central bank policies which reinforced the view that interest rates could stay higher for longer. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.3%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.54% to 7,461.87, while Germany’s DAX ended down 0.99% at 15,829.94. Frances CAC 40 fell 0.55% to end at 7,163.42.

Currencies

The dollar held near a one-week high against its major peers on Monday. Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar stabilized at 102.71.

The euro last rose 0.07% to $1.0902, while the pound rose 0.1% to $1.27285.

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.27 to the dollar and the offshore yuan languished near a seven-month low at 7.2162 to the dollar.

Energy

Crude oil prices rose after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about the potential impact on Russia’s oil supply.

Brent crude futures rose 0.69% to $74.36 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $69.65 a barrel, up 0.71%.

Gold price today

Gold prices edged higher amid a weaker US dollar and geopolitical uncertainty.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,926.29 an ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,936.10 an ounce.

(With contributions from Reuters)

Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:18 IST

