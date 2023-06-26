Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mixed, Oil Prices Stable After Russia’s Armed Rebellion Crackdown





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks are mixed after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul and fell in Shanghai and Sydney. US futures rose and oil prices were little changed. The rebellion of mercenary soldiers who briefly took over a Russian military headquarters during an ominous march to Moscow was over. But the brief weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces faced a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner troops were among Russia’s most effective fighters in Ukraine. Their failed takeover of the capital also left their fate uncertain. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped its first losses, gaining 0.2% to 32,846.24. The South Korean Kospi rose 0.5% to 2,581.83. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1% to 18,898.51, while the Shanghai Composite, reopening from a holiday, fell 0.7% to 3,173.37. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 7,070.30 Wall Street marked its first losing week in the last six on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 4,348.33, falling further from last week when it hit its highest level in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 33,727.43 and the Nasdaq composite fell 1% to 13,492.52. We have a slowing US economy, a slowing global economy, all with continued extreme inflation and high and ever-higher levels of interest rates. There is no bull market scenario here, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. High interest rates in the United States have already dragged manufacturing and other industries into contraction, while helping to cause several banking system failures that have shaken confidence. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that while his central bank didn’t raise rates last week, it could still impose a few more hikes by the end of this year. A preliminary report released last week said the U.S. economy as a whole continued to grow, even as the manufacturing sector contracted and its output fell to its lowest level in five months. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $69.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 35 cents to $69.16 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 33 cents to $74.18 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 143.40 Japanese yen from 143.58 yen. The euro traded at $1.0909, falling from $1.0903. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.73% on Friday from 3.79% Thursday evening. ___ Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

