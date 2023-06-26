IPO of Meeza on the Qatar Stock Exchange in July





Meeza QSTP as issuer and QInvest as listing adviser and offering manager announced the successful completion of Meeza’s initial public offering on June 19, with an oversubscribed order book for the total offer of 50% of the issued share capital of the company. The offer was covered by accredited and retail investors, a joint statement said on Sunday. Meeza is set to list on the Qatar Stock Exchange (main market) subject to all necessary regulatory and technical approvals.

The offer included up to 324,490,000 shares (50% of the company) sold at QR 2.17 per share, implying an offer size of QR 700,898,400 (excluding offer fee of 0.01 QR per share). The offering price was set using Qatar’s first-ever bookmaking process, which appears to have played a pivotal role in providing retail investors with assurance that prices were transparent and market-determined in arm’s length conditions, which enabled the book to exceed targeted demand. , the statement said. Accredited investors will be allocated 121,393,000 shares (representing 18.7% of the company), in accordance with the bookbuilding exercise disclosed in the offering prospectus, while retail investors will receive 203,097,000 shares (representing 31.3% of the company). The IPO allowed the founders to own the remaining 50% of the company. The offer favored individual investors, who will all be allocated shares on a pro rata basis. As the book was oversubscribed solely at the request of retail investors, no shares are being allotted to institutional (non-qualified) investors, in accordance with the terms set out in the offering prospectus. Interested investors can buy the company’s shares through the trading platforms of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), once listed. Ahmad al-Muslemani, CEO of Meeza, said: We are not only delighted to have reached the final stage of our IPO journey, but also to have reached it with this level of success in a market environment. difficult. A key driver of this IPO was to empower the people of Qatar to take part in the 15-year legacy of Meezas, we welcome our new shareholder base and look forward to our continued growth and strong operational performance. Hussein Fakhreddine and Hussain Abdullah, co-CEOs of QInvest, noted: This IPO marks several firsts in the market, this is the first IPO in Qatar in over three years, Meeza is the first company IT-only (non-telecom) to be listed on the QSE, and the first to be transparently priced using the first Qualified Investor Bookbuilding process. We believe all of these factors contributed to strong demand, which resulted in an oversubscribed order book despite challenging market conditions. For future IPOs, we hope to see Qatari companies utilize the bookmaking process, which has proven to be an effective mechanism for both pricing, allocation and retail demand attraction. The allotment and redemption of shares is expected to be completed by June 26, and investors will receive notifications from their respective receiving banks. The listing date is expected in July, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, the statement added. Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

