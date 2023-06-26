



1. Limitation of tax relief In the Spring 2023 Budget, the government announced that effective March 15, 2023, tax relief and exemptions for community and amateur sports clubs ( CCAC ) will be limited to the UK CCAC . All Un-British CCAC who have been registered with HMRC for tax relief and exemptions from 15 March 2023, will continue to be able to claim them until 5 April 2024. The taxes involved are income tax, capital gains tax, corporation tax, inheritance tax, stamp duty, stamp duty property tax, l reserve tax on stamp duty, annual tax on enveloped housing and tax on misappropriated profits. Read more information about the restriction of charitable support to the UK community and amateur sports clubs. 2. Charity Compliance Consulting On Tax Administration and Maintenance Day on 27 April 2023, it was announced that HMRC would be carrying out a consultation on tax rule reform to help tackle non-compliance, while protecting integrity of the sector. For CCAC to benefit from the tax relief they are entitled to, certain rules must be respected. However, some of these rules do not work as expected. HMRC will work with CCAC to explore reasonable and proportionate changes to the rules. Engagement with the sector will enable HMRC to understand any potential administrative or financial impact on CCAC which may arise as a result of any changes made. The measures envisaged which are relevant to CCAC include: review the rules prohibiting donors and related persons from taking financial advantage of their donation

the possibility of sanctioning CCAC who do not meet their reporting and payment obligations Find more information about the Charity Tax Compliance Consultation. 3. The future of gift aid On Tax and Maintenance Day, 27 April 2023, it was announced that HMRC would continue to engage with the CCAC industry to improve the way Gift Aid works using digital technology to minimize administrative burdens. HMRC is currently considering how the Gift Aid service can be improved for all who use it. We will review the current Gift Aid application processes used by CCAC . This review will also include examining the viability and desirability of new systems and better use of digital technology and online services. This is to help donors better understand the rules and to simplify the Gift Aid claims process. 4. Reminders 4.1 Updating your contact details You must use the Charities: change of details (ChV1) form to notify HMRC of any changes to your HELMET such as new officials or a change of bank account.

