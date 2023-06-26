Stocks down, gold up as investors shift to safe havens after Russia mutiny

[1/2] The offices of the London Stock Exchange Group are seen in the City of London, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Oil rises in choppy trade, ruble hits 15-month low

Gold climbs above $1,930 an ounce

Defense stocks under pressure in Europe

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) – Global stocks tumbled as gold rose after a failed uprising by Russian mercenaries raised questions about the strength of President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, leaving investors no choice but to focus on the broader macroeconomic picture.

The MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) was last down 0.1%, led by declines in Europe, where defense stocks weighed on the STOXX 600 (.STOXX), which fell 0.3%.

Gold, often seen as a safe haven in times of geopolitical or stock market turbulence, rose 0.6% to hit $1,932 an ounce.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $74.26 a barrel, after hitting $74.80 earlier. The ruble fell 3% to hit a low 15 months earlier in Moscow.

The ruble opens at a 15-month low against the dollar

Russian mercenaries staged a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing towards Moscow to demand the withdrawal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine.

The armed mutiny over the weekend by the powerful Wagner Group and its abrupt end with no apparent sanctions for the perpetrators or their leader was followed on Monday by official measures to return the country to normalcy.

The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago were unclear, though the challenge to Putin’s authority was the toughest in decades of his leadership.

With few concrete clues for the markets, investors stuck to their recent playbook of favoring fixed income and other safe havens over equities, especially in light of the series of Friday business activity surveys.

“The market is still in this kind of transition phase, but I think the stress we saw in the stock markets started before the news we got on Friday and before the events of the weekend,” Frederik said. Ducrozet, Head of Research in Macroeconomics. at Pictet Wealth Management.

“I guess if in doubt, you just follow the trend of the last few days and you will soon be faced with this hawkish vibe from Europe and central banks,” he said.

Gold, which hit a three-month low on Friday, rose 0.5% to $1,932 an ounce. US Treasuries were firm with yields, which fall as prices rise, falling slightly for a second day.

Two-year yields fell 5 basis points to 4.70%. Ten-year yields slipped 6 basis points to 3.685%.

“This (Russian) putsch…has revealed cracks and fragilities that can no longer be invisible,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan. “It undeniably amplifies global geopolitical risks.”

SENSITIVE MARKETS

Defense stocks such as BAE systems (BAES.L) and France’s Dassault Aviation (AM.PA) were among the main negative weightings in the European stock market. In the US premarket, shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) both fell 0.8%.

Adding to the sense of unease in the markets, the latest holiday travel figures from China last week were not as strong as expected, again underscoring how the post-COVID recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is fading.

S&P Global also followed most Wall Street banks and cut its GDP growth forecast for China in 2023 on Sunday.

Last week, another series of central banks, including the Bank of England and those of Norway and Switzerland, joined the chorus of voices calling for higher interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) posted its biggest one-week decline in three months last week and e-mini futures showed further decline at the open later, down 0.2% .

On the currency side, the euro remained stable against the dollar at 1.091 dollars, up 0.14% against the pound at 85.78 pence, but down 0.4% against the yen.

European markets showed little reaction to the victory of Greece’s conservative New Democracy party for re-election on Sunday. Greek 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis points to 3.55%, while Athens equities (.ATG) eased 0.6%.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index, and Klaus Wohlrabe, the head of Ifo surveys, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the German economy faces the likelihood of a more prolonged recession.

The yen, which has fallen nearly 9% this year as expectations for global interest rates rise and Japan’s central bank remains dovish, rebounded as much as 0.5% to bottom of 143 to the dollar, partly thanks to speculation around an intervention or a change in policy.

Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; edited by Stephen Coates, Muralikumar Anantharaman, William Maclean and Mark Heinrich

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.